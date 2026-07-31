‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Share Their Unfiltered Opinions on Cane and Lily’s Reunion

Things are heating up between Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) in Genoa City. After years apart, the former spouses are once again growing closer, leaving many longtime “The Young and the Restless” fans wondering if the iconic couple could finally be headed for another happily ever after. While some viewers are thrilled to see the pair reconnect, others aren’t convinced history won’t repeat itself. Read on to see what “Y&R” fans had to say.

Cane and Lily Reunite After Years Apart

Cane Ashby and Lily Winters have shared one of Genoa City’s most memorable on-again, off-again romances. The former couple, who share twins Mattie Ashby and Charlie Ashby, most recently divorced in 2019 after years of ups and downs.

As longtime “The Young and the Restless” fans will remember, Cane’s affair with his colleague, Juliet Helton, resulted in the birth of his son, Sam Ashby. Although Lily initially chose to forgive Cane, their marriage ultimately came to an end after she was sentenced to a year in prison for the vehicular homicide of Hilary Curtis. During that difficult chapter, Billy Abbott informed Lily that Cane had once again been unfaithful, this time with Victoria Newman, leading Lily to walk away from the marriage.

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Now, years after their divorce, Cane and Lily have reunited. The official “The Young and the Restless” CBS Instagram account marked the occasion by sharing a Reel of the couple with the caption, “Cane x Lily is so back.”

‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Are Divided Over Cane and Lily’s Reunion

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The reunion was welcome news for many viewers, who admitted they’ve been hoping to see Cane Ashby and Lily Winters find their way back to one another.

“It’s wonderful to see Lily and Cane together, finally!! Love them together!!” one fan wrote.

Another viewer appreciated the change of pace on the soap, commenting, “So glad we got to see other characters besides the Newman Family. This Cane and Lily have great chemistry.”

Some fans even embraced Billy Flynn’s version of Cane, believing he shares strong chemistry with Christel Khalil.

“I thought she had great chemistry with Daniel Goddard, but she has AMAZING chemistry with Billy Flynn!!” one viewer wrote.

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Not everyone is celebrating the reunion, however.

Some fans remain skeptical that Cane has truly changed and worry history is destined to repeat itself.

“He will break her heart yet again, just watch,” one viewer predicted.

Others simply weren’t interested in seeing the couple reunite at all.

“Booooooooo!” one fan wrote.

Another bluntly added, “I HATE THAT!”

Some ‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Still Aren’t Sold on Cane’s Recast

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While some viewers questioned Cane and Lily’s reunion itself, others said their biggest issue is that they still haven’t accepted Billy Flynn as Cane Ashby.

Daniel Goddard portrayed Cane Ashby from 2007 to 2019. When the character returned to Genoa City in 2025, the role was recast with Billy Flynn, who previously portrayed Chad DiMera on “Days of Our Lives” from 2014 to 2026.

Several longtime viewers admitted they continue to miss Goddard’s portrayal of the character.

“Why couldn’t they bring back the original Cane? He was the best. I miss him,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “So we’re supposed to forget Cane is Australian?”

Others were even more direct.

“That’s not Cane,” one viewer wrote.

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Not everyone agreed with those criticisms, however.

“Why are people so into the old Cane? He was a dufus,” another fan commented.

Whether viewers are celebrating Cane and Lily’s reunion or still longing for Daniel Goddard’s version of Cane, one thing is clear: the iconic couple’s latest chapter has fans talking. As their romance continues to unfold, “The Young and the Restless” viewers will be watching to see whether Cane can finally prove he’s worthy of another chance with Lily.