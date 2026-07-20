The Young and the Restless’ Victor Can Only Be Taken Down By One Person

The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) has a long history of alienating nearly everyone in Genoa City, and he painfully reminded viewers of his ability to get under people’s skin over the last two years. During this time, The Mustache plotted against Billy (Jason Thompson) and stole Chancellor, initially tricked Lily (Christel Khalil) into thinking he was giving her Chancellor, tanked Cane’s (Billy Flynn) comeback, and he’s relentlessly tried to destroy Jack (Peter Bergman) and his family.

Staying with this last point, the Abbotts are tired of Victor’s scheming, especially after this last go-around unleashed Patty (Stacy Haiduk). She nearly killed Jack and Diane (Susan Walters). One person who is determined to exact revenge for this chaos is none other than Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). He’s vowed to take Victor down, to which Victor scoffed and laughed. Kyle seems to be punching above his weight class with the Newman patriarch, which brings us to one major point. There’s only one person able to put the Great Victor Newman in his place.

Victor May Be Taking on Too Much Stress

CBS Coverage of the CBS Original Daytime Series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Eric Braeden as Victor Newman. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

What’s interesting about Victor’s recently unleashed chaos is the fact that he moves as if he’s still a young man scheming. While he may be as diabolical as ever and still a masterful tactician, he’s a bit older now, and his level of plotting isn’t exactly stress-free. Not only that, but he’s managed to tick off nearly every person in town and now has a lot of fronts to pay attention to in order to ensure he’s not attacked by an enemy. He may fork over a lot of money for security, but the security team clearly can’t keep him safe from all those against him, or his own heart.

Adding to his possible stress is his own family. Victor and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) marriage is still not fully healed, Nikki is dealing with her eyesight issues, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is struggling with sobriety, and Adam (Mark Grossman) is on track to disobey Victor’s actions. Again, the pressure on Victor is mounting.

Victor’s Greatest Opponent May Be Victor Himself

Going back to the moment after Victor was recovering from Ian (Ray Wise) shooting him, Nikki told Victor then he didn’t need to be in a rush to get back to work, and his family as a whole expressed concern about him getting back to the status quo too early. The Newmans broached the topic as if they were foreshadowing a medical emergency in his future. Not for nothing, Victor has previously suffered a heart attack, a stroke, and was shot in the chest by Patty, which required him to have a heart transplant.

All this goes to say, Victor’s age, rising number of concerns, and his previous health ailments make him prime to have another life-threatening medical emergency. Should that happen, he in effect will be taken down temporarily, and perhaps that would be the catalyst for him to change his trajectory. To make him see the bigger picture, and prompt him to drop his vendetta with the Abbotts and live his own life.

To be clear, there is no confirmation that Victor is about to suffer a medical setback. However, this is largely a theory. But something has to happen to mellow Victor out. It doesn’t look like Nikki’s ailment will be what does it.