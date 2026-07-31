Kaia Gerber Reveals the ‘Really Fun’ Moment She Shared with Mom Cindy Crawford During Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were among the attendees at the July 3 wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, accompanied by their daughter Kaia Gerber.

Mother and daughter famously twinned at the wedding , each adorned in stunning coordinated black gowns as they enjoyed the festivities within Madison Square Garden.

‘Genuinely a Love Story’

While promoting her new FX series “The Shards,” Gerber opened up about what it was like to attend the wedding. As she explained, the romance of Swift and Kelce is “genuinely a love story,” which was reflected in their nuptials.

Despite the constellation of stars from the worlds of sports and Hollywood in attendance, Gerber admitted that her personal highlight was arriving there with her mom.

“It was so fun to go with my mom,” she shared. “So, I had the best time.”

“I mean, honestly, like driving in the car there with my mom and dad was so fun,” gushed, admitting the experience gave her a flashback to her childhood.

“I literally felt like they were dropping me off at school or something,” she explained.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve been alone in the backseat with, like, my parents in the front seat,” she said. “And I was like, ‘This is actually really fun.'”

Play

A Longtime Swift Pal

Of course, Gerber and Swift go way back.

They’ve been friends since as far back as 2015, when she appeared in Swift’s star-studded video for “Bad Blood.”

That same year, she and her mom also posed along other members of Swift’s famous “squad,” appearing in an Instagram photo with Swift, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne after the MTV Video Music Awards.

She’s Co-Starring with the Son of Her Mom’s Ex-Husband

One of the peculiarities of the “The Shard” is that Gerber is co-starring with Homer Gere, son of Richard Gere — who was famously married to her mom Cindy Crawford for a few years in thre 1990s.

According to Gere, they immediately broke the ice the moment they first met, and became fast friends.

“It’s really funny. The odds are funny,” Homer Gere told USA Today of being cast opposite Gerber while attending the premiere of “The Shards.”



“She was lovely,” Gere said of his co-star, revealing they decided to get any potential awkwardness out of the way quickly.

“Immediately, I think, me or her was like, ‘Should we address the elephant in the room?’ One of us said it, and, yeah, it was incredibly normal from the inside,” Gere continued, revealing they’d grown friendly both on and off the set.

“She’s a lovely actress in person, [and] we’ve gotten really close,” Gere said of his 24-year-old co-star.

“It’s been, really, a pleasure to work with [Kaia],” he gushed.

Gerber Is Also a Fan of Gere

During that same “Shards” premiere, Gerber shared mutual feelings about Gere when she was interviewed by “Entertainment Tonight.”

“It was so nice, and honestly, he’s such a joy to work with and such a lovely person,” she said of Gere, confirming they’d become friends.

“He grew up East Coast, I grew up West Coast, but we’ve just gotten so close,” she added.

“I couldn’t have picked a better scene partner, honestly,” Gerber concluded.

