Kylie Kelce Spills on Taylor Swift and Travis’ ‘Intimate and Incredible’ Wedding

Taylor Swift’s new sister-in-law has the singer’s back when it comes to keeping details of her wedding to Travis Kelce private.

Taylor and Travis, of course, tied the knot in a massive ceremony held at Madison Square Garden on July 3. In the weeks since, however, not too many photos or details about the celebration have leaked out.

On the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie kept those intimate specifics under wraps while also congratulating the pair and briefly teasing the overall vibe.

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Returning to her podcast following a summer hiatus on Thursday, July 23, Kylie Kelce—wife of Jason—briefly addressed Taylor and Travis’ wedding.

“I would like to say, congratulations to Tay and Trav,” she said of the celebration about 14-minutes into the episode.

“It was absolutely magical. I’m so happy for them. We love you so, so dearly,” she continued, saying the wedding was “only making it official, because Taylor’s been part of the family now for some time.”

She didn’t, however, reveal much else, respecting the couple’s wish for privacy.

“So, that’s that. And anything else, you can check in with Taylor and Travis about, because any of the details that they want to share, they can share,” she concluded. “Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love, both for each other and everybody else’s love for them.”

What We Do Know About the Wedding

The July 2 event was a star-studded affair, with PEOPLE reporting that roughly 1,000 people attended.

The guest list was a Who’s Who of Hollywood, including names like Jennifer Lopez, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Steven Spielberg, Paul McCartney, and Brad Pitt. Other attendees included Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Stone, Paul Rudd, Kesha, Benson Boone, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, The Chicks, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams, Hugh Grant, Maren Morris, Mariska Hartigay, Miranda Lambert, and a ton of NFL stars.

Thanks to a no-phones mandate for guests, much of the ceremony itself has been shrouded in secrecy. It’s known, however, that Adam Sandler officiated, while Stevie Nicks performed during the reception. Her publicist also confirmed that the pair both wore Christian Dior Haute Couture, while Taylor’s brother Austin Swift served as her Man of Honor and Travis’ brother Jason Kelce was his Best Man.

Lena Dunham also reportedly gave a speech during the ceremony.

Madison Square Garden confirmed the wedding did indeed take place there following the nuptials, lighting up the signs outside the venue with a message reading, “JUST&T MARRIED.”

So far, no photos of the couple from their big day have been shared publicly.

Jason Kelce previously gushed over the ceremony in a July 10 interview with Nevada newspaper Reno Gazette Journal.

“It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible,””” he said at the time. “They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day.”



