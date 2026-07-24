Wedding Bells, Christmas Wishes & Holiday Miracles Await Fans on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 24

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Friday, July 24. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. Angel Anthony reminds them about Christmas spirit and the value of community.

Stars Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks and Eric Close.

“Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday” premiered on December 13, 2019.

‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Leah’s 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.

Starring Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick.

“A Very Merry Bridesmaid” premiered on December 4, 2021.

‘Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Weatherman Ted Cooper (Buckley) loves Christmas, but the past three have been terrible. This year, Ted has made up his mind that things will be different – this will be the Christmas things turn around for him. But Ted’s relentless optimism is about to be put to the test as he is faced with a litany of injuries and obstacles when he travels back to his hometown of Lackawanna, NY for the holidays. Within hours of arriving at his sister Kate’s house, he finds himself making a trip to Urgent Care after falling off a ladder while hanging decorations. While there, he runs into Ruth Mittens, his former high school science teacher who was always his cheerleader. He also reconnects with the charming Hope Miller (Sustad), except now she’s Dr. Hope Miller, with whom he went to high school and quietly crushed on from afar. Ted is optimistic that this budding romance is the beginning of his Christmas comeback, but his looming holiday bad luck still has a few curveballs in store for him. Luckily for Ted, he won’t have to face them alone – he’ll have the support of Kate, Ruth, and Hope to help him overcome the challenges thrown his way and finally enjoy a well-earned merry Christmas.

Starring Robert Buckley and Kimberley Sustad.

“Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” premiered on October 25, 2025.

‘The More the Merrier’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Alice (Boston), an emergency room doctor at a small, rural hospital, always volunteers to work the Christmas Eve overnight shift and goes the extra mile to make the holiday merry and bright for patients and staff. When the hospital gets snowed in, Alice and Brian (Penny), the newly hired top-rated cardiologist, find themselves in the middle of a bona fide baby boom when three women – including the only OBGYN for miles around – go into labor on the rarest birthday of the year. As they team up to bring these bundles of joy into the world as the night wears on, Alice, Brian and the rest of the staff also work hard to make the holiday feel festive for all the patients. Though they may have different approaches to medicine – and to life – there’s a spark between them and by the end of their shift it’s clear that this may be the Christmas Eve that changes them both forever.

Starring Rachel Boston and Brendan Penny.

“The More the Merrier” premiered on November 28, 2025.

‘Following Yonder Star’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Abby Marshall, once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event – a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire, who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife’s passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church’s Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom’s company. Through newfound community, family and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and John Brotherton.

“Following Yonder Star” premiered on December 20, 2024.

‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe, a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and the two begin to see each other in a new light.

Starring Laura Vandervoort and Benjamin Ayres.

“Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” premiered on December 21, 2023.