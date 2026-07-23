R&B Star Nivea Shares Powerful Leukemia Diagnosis: “I Live in Gratitude”

R&B singer Nivea has shockingly revealed that she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, breaking her silence on a private, months-long health battle. The 44-year-old Grammy-nominated vocalist dropped the bombshell news during a raw, emotional appearance on the July 2026 digital series Cadillac Chronicles. Refusing to allow the blood cancer diagnosis to consume her, the “Don’t Mess With My Man” songstress shared that she is responding incredibly well to ongoing treatment, leaning deeply on her faith, and actively reclaiming her future.

A “Religious” Perspective on Life

Nivea dropped the emotional bombshell during an appearance on the Cadillac Chronicles digital series, a show hosted by Brian Freeman that combines car ride-along performances with deeply personal star interviews. While cruising and singing her classic early-2000s hits like “Laundromat” and “Complicated,” Freeman asked the 44-year-old vocalist what she was most thankful for in that exact moment.

Her answer left fans stunned. “Oh my lamb,” Nivea began, before completely pivoting the conversation to her private medical journey. “Well, first of all, I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I’m so grateful to God.”

Positive Outlook and New Perspective

Although Nivea did not specify the exact type or stage of her leukemia, she reassured fans that her treatment is going well and the prognosis is positive. The experience has changed her outlook on life, she explained, shifting her focus from fear to gratitude.

“I’m very grateful for life,” she said during the interview. “It’s so cliché to say you don’t know the time nor the hour, but it’s true. It helped me put a lot of things in perspective, and I live in gratitude, like, religiously. I’m grateful for everything.”

Fueling Her Passion: New Music and Audio Engineering

Getty Busta Rhymes and Nivea present an award during the 30th Annual American Music Awards.

The life-altering diagnosis has not slowed down the R&B veteran; instead, it has ignited a fierce drive to conquer new creative milestones. Nivea revealed that she is actively channeling her energy back into the studio, preparing a wave of fresh music for her loyal fanbase. Her artistic evolution isn’t stopping at the vocal booth, either.

Determined to master her craft from the ground up, the singer announced her enrollment in school to study audio engineering. By taking full control of the technical side of her sound, Nivea is transforming her health battle into a season of ultimate self-empowerment and creative rebirth.

A Fiercely Devoted Family Dynamic

Through every step of her sudden health journey, Nivea has been surrounded by the unwavering love of her tight-knit family. The multi-talented songstress is a dedicated mother of four children, whom she shares with two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B. She shares her eldest daughter, Navy Talia, and twin sons, Christian and Evan, with her ex-husband, super-producer The-Dream. She is also mother to her youngest son, Neal, from her previous relationship with rap icon Lil Wayne.

This deep-rooted support system has provided the singer with a solid foundation as she navigates her treatments. With her children and extended loved ones rallying by her side, Nivea continues to face her recovery with the same strength and resilience that has defined her decades-long career.