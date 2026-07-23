Stevie Wonder Announces the Release of His First Album in Over 20 Years: ‘Through the Eyes of Wonder’

Signed, sealed, and delivered!

Stevie Wonder, 76, took the stage in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday, July 22, during his “Love, Light, and Song” tour to announce the release of his first album in over 20 years.

Wonder, who released his most recent album “A Time to Love” in 2005, revealed to the audience that additionally, he is also working on four bonus tracks for his 1976 album “Songs In the Key of Life.”

“I’m going to release ‘Through The Eyes of Wonder’ next year,” he said. “And I’m gonna add four more songs that I was working on when I did ‘Songs In the Key of Life’ to the actual package that they’re gonna release. So I talked to y’all enough. I love you. God bless you.”

Stevie Wonder Announces Album Release

Wonder, who became blind shortly after being born six weeks premature, refused to allow his blindness to become his reality. In doing so, Wonder has created some of the most iconic songs, globally, in his 65 years of music.

In a previous interview with Orpah Winfrey, the 25x Grammy Award winner shed light on the depth behind his musical genius. When asked about the inspiration behind his soulful intention, Wonder explained that by creating songs with an ability to define a significant moment in one’s life, including “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” and “For Once In My Life,” his fans have kept his music alive for a remarkable six decades.

“Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories we have of it,” Wonder explained.

Stevie Wonder Says He’ll Never Stop Making Music

Wonder, who began topping the charts at the age of 12 after releasing his first album, “The Jazz Soul of Little Stevie” (1962), joked with Winfrey that although his music went on to define an entire genre, when he began playing the piano as a child, he practiced so frequently that his neighbors grew tired of hearing him.

“I was known as the blind boy who was always making noise, beating on walls, hitting on boxes, singing, and playing the bongos from morning till sunset on the front porch. People were like, ‘Give us a break,’” he said.

In 2025, Wonder put any idea of retirement to rest when he made clear his plans to create music for as long as his body allows him to.

“For as long as you breathe, for as long as your heart beats, there’s more for you to do,” Wonder said on the BBC “Sidetracked” podcast.

“I’m not gonna stop the gift that keeps pouring through my body. I love doing what I’m doing. An artist never stops drawing,” he continued. “As long as you can imagine is as long as you are going to be creative.”

Wonder went on to emphasize just how significant his music is to him. He told the BBC podcast that his songs are so special that he feels as though they are his own flesh and blood.

“Songs are like children, they’re with you forever,” he said. “They are statement from the spirit within you.”

While a cemented release date for his upcoming album has not yet been shared, Wonder’s longtime fans can expect nothing less than a timeless work of art from one of soul’s most celebrated artists.