Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Enjoy a ‘Quiet Summer’ Together After Busy Year, Source Says

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly enjoying a slower pace this summer. They chose this after spending much of the past year in the spotlight.

According to an exclusive with People, the couple has been spending time together in North Carolina. They traded the fast pace of New York City for what a source described as “a quiet summer together.” The insider told the outlet the pair “wanted to get away” and have been enjoying time with friends and family. Meanwhile, they are taking a break from their busy schedules.

Jackman, 57, and Foster, 51, have continued to make public appearances together throughout the year while balancing packed professional calendars.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Are Reportedly Enjoying Time Away

The source told People that the couple has embraced a quieter routine during their stay in North Carolina.

“Hugh and Sutton wanted to get away from the city,” the insider said. They added that Foster has a close group of friends in the area. Therefore, this gives the couple an active social circle despite stepping away from New York.

According to the report, Foster’s 9-year-old daughter, Emily, has also spent time with the couple during their getaway.

The source added that Jackman has been filling his downtime by writing, reading scripts and spending time with Foster. They also claimed the actor has told friends he believes Foster is “the one.” Moreover, he deeply admires both her talent and her spirit.

Getty

Their Relationship Has Continued to Grow

Jackman and Foster first worked together as friends while starring in Broadway’s 2022 revival of “The Music Man.” Their relationship became public in January 2025 after they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles.

Since then, the pair has frequently supported one another’s projects and attended several high-profile events together. These included the premiere of Jackman’s film “The Death of Robin Hood” and the 2026 Met Gala.

Earlier this year, they were also spotted enjoying a Broadway date night at “CATS: The Jellicle Ball.” This continues a pattern of making public appearances while keeping much of their relationship private.

Both stars entered the relationship following major life changes. Jackman finalized his divorce from Deborra-lee Furness in June after the former couple announced their separation in 2023. Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in October 2024 after 10 years of marriage.

Both Stars Have Busy Projects Ahead

Even while enjoying a quieter summer, both actors have several major projects on the horizon.

Jackman recently appeared in “Song Sung Blue,” “The Sheep Detectives,” and “The Death of Robin Hood.” He is also set to star in an upcoming screen adaptation of “Treasure Island.”

The actor has remained one of Hollywood’s busiest leading men. He balances film projects with occasional stage appearances. At the same time, he continues to split his time between professional commitments and his personal life.

Foster also has a busy schedule ahead with roles in the horror film “Rule of Three” and the comedy “The Best Is Yet to Come.” She is additionally attached to portray country music icon Loretta Lynn in the stage musical “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which is currently in development.

The upcoming projects reflect Foster’s continued success across both film and theater. She prepares for another busy stretch in her career.

For now, however, a source told People the couple appears content. They are enjoying a quieter chapter together before returning to their upcoming projects.