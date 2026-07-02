Hugh Jackman Drops Surprising Wolverine Casting Update

When it comes to the larger Marvel movie franchise, Hugh Jackman has been a staple since he first joined the scene. The incredible actor first joined the fray as X-Men’s Wolverine in the 2000 film “X-Men.” Jackman has become synonymous with the character and is largely considered the definitive actor to play the live-action role. Although there have technically been no others.

Jackman has always been considered one of the peaks of Fox’s X-Men films, and is one of the most popular superhero actors of the generation. The star originally attempted to hang up the claws in 2017’s “Logan,” but he was brought back for “Deadpool & Wolverine,” where he officially entered the MCU. Jackman has been incredibly coy concerning whether he intends to return as Wolverine for future MCU projects, but during an interview with Project Big Screen, Jackman had an incredibly coy response.

Hugh Jackman Plans to Play Wolverine for as Long as He Can

While being asked what advice the beloved Broadway star would give the “next Wolverine,” Jackman decided to capitalize on one of “Deadpool and Wolverine’s” most popular jokes.

“Well, I’m 57. I’m doing it till I’m 90,” Jackman said in an interview with Project Big Screen.

While this is very likely a joke, fans shouldn’t expect Jackman to go anywhere anytime soon. He is easily one of the most popular actors within the MCU and is largely considered a pivotal part of the franchise. Jackman’s recent partnership with Ryan Reynolds proves he’s more than comfortable to get back out there, despite what some may call an advanced age. Yet, when it comes to Wolverine, age is clearly just a number as Jackman has only gotten more popular in the role the longer he has held it.

Few stars could get away with openly admitting they didn’t look at the source material, but Jackman’s performance is so well-liked that fans really couldn’t care less. He has obviously learned more about the character over the years, but a lot of his input is based on his own insight after playing the character for so long. Marvel could easily recast him at any point, but doing so would likely cause widespread backlash. Plus, Jackman clearly enjoys playing the role based on his many interviews.

Jackman will probably continue to play Wolverine for as long as he’s physically able. It really isn’t unlikely that he will actually play the character until he is 90 years old, but the actor is only 57 currently. It’s not a stretch to say that Jackman could remain Wolverine, at the very least for the following decade.

Jackman Will Likely Remain a Pivotal MCU Figure For the Foreseeable Future

Jackman first donned the claws all the way back in the year 2000. He has spent the better part of the last two decades as the definitive version of the character. For recent fans of the MCU, Jackman is likely just as important as Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man or Chris Evans’ Captain America. Although he didn’t technically join the MCU until recently in “Deadpool and Wolverine,” Jackman has largely been considered one of the greatest castings in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the films by Fox and Sony.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 22: Hugh Jackman (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

It technically isn’t up to Jackman whether or not he continues to play the role, but Marvel likely wouldn’t recast the MCU staple without a reason. That being said, many fans do believe that his last movie as Wolverine could be “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is potentially why he has been incredibly coy about the film. Either way, Jackman likely isn’t going anywhere for a long time.

Ultimately, Jackman remains one of the most recognizable figures in the MCU. It’s incredibly unlikely the actor will remain in the role until he is actually 90, but it’s equally unlikely that he would be replaced anytime soon. Fans will have to wait until “Avengers: Doomsday” this December to see if he actually maintains his Wolverine MCU supremacy.