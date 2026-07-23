How Robin Williams Defended Child Co-Stars on ‘Jumanji’ Set

Nearly 12 years after Robin Williams’ passing, the world continues to share stories of the actor around what would have been his 75th birthday. One such story from Bradley Pierce resurfaced, as he recalled how Williams came to help him and co-star Kirsten Dunst on the set of “Jumanji.” Pierce and Dunst were both around 13 years old when they starred in the 1995 adventure movie.

“Jumanji” starred Williams as Alan, who discovers a magical board game as a child and gets transported into its jungle world. Pierce and Dunst portrayed siblings Peter and Judy, who uncover the game decades later, summon Alan, and unleash dangerous jungle creatures.

The Independent recovered Pierce’s 2020 interview with CBCListen. The actor recounted how Williams came to his aid while shooting a sequence in which the board game unleashed a monsoon. During filming, Pierce struggled to breathe as his prosthetic makeup caught water that drained into his mouth and nose. This scene showed Peter in the midst of transforming into a monkey because of the game’s magic.

“I couldn’t breathe through my nose,” said Pierce. He added that filming the sequence over eight days was “really draining for everybody.”

Williams Stepped In to Support Pierce and Dunst

Getty Bonnie Hunt and Robin Williams in ‘Jumanji’ (1995).

Pierce said that he heard producers trying to make him and Dunst work overtime, which went against child labor laws. Pierce said that extending film shoots was a common practice, as it would’ve saved money on finishing shooting another day.

Once Williams “caught wind of these conversations,” the “Good Will Hunting” actor pulled director Joe Johnston and the film’s producers aside. According to Pierce, Williams told them, “No, we’re not doing any extra time. You’re gonna let everybody out of the pool now, and we’re gonna come back next week.”

In the end, Williams coming to Pierce’s defense and preventing any overtime left a lasting impression on the latter. “For all the dollars that that would’ve cost, nobody would have stood up for us the way [Williams] did,” Pierce added. “In addition to being warm, generous and kind, he was also very protective.”

‘Jumanji’ Remains One of Williams’ Most Iconic Films

Robin Williams sinks into the floor in a scene from the film ‘Jumanji’, 1995.

Following its 1995 premiere, “Jumanji” garnered $263 million in theaters, becoming one of Williams’ highest-grossing movies. It also spawned two sequels decades later starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black. Williams was unable to return to the franchise due to his passing. However, the actor remains synonymous with “Jumanji” to this day.

Similarly, “Jumanji” remains one of the biggest projects in Pierce’s career. The actor also starred in high-profile films like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chaplin,” and “The Borrowers” in his youth. He also appeared in shows like “Mad About You,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Over three decades since “Jumanji” premiered, the film still resonates with audiences thanks largely to Williams’s role in the production. Stories like Pierce’s also continue to share glimpses of the caring person Williams was behind the scenes, preserving his legacy long after his passing.