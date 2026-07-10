Dwayne Johnson Reveals a Dream He’s Refusing to Give Up

Dwayne Johnson has conquered wrestling, blockbuster movies, and musicals, but there’s still one major stage he hasn’t stepped onto.

While attending a special New York City screening of Disney’s live-action “Moana,” Dwayne revealed to People that making his Broadway debut has been a longtime dream and one he isn’t ready to abandon.

“For the past two and a half to three years, we have been working on my Broadway debut,” Dwayne said. “I’m revealing it now because it’s tequila talking.”

Dwayne and Kevin Hart Had Broadway Plans

Dwayne shared to the outlet that he, producer Jeffrey Seller, and his longtime friend and frequent co-star Kevin Hart had once planned to bring “The Odd Couple” to Broadway.

Unfortunately, Kevin’s packed schedule got in the way. “We should’ve been great,” Dwayne said. “Kevin is my best friend. I love him to death, and the truth is he’s so booked for the next three to five years.”

Dwayne added that he completely understands why the project hasn’t moved forward. “That’s his schedule, that’s a reality. I totally get it. And I love it and I respect him for that.” Although Broadway will have to wait, fans won’t have to wait long to see the duo reunite on screen. Dwayne confirmed they’ll be promoting “Jumanji: Open World” later this year.

They’ve Built One of Hollywood’s Most Successful Friendships

Dwayne and Kevin have become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable comedic duos over the past decade. After starring together in 2016’s “Central Intelligence,” the pair reunited for 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and its 2019 sequel, “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

Their playful friendship has become just as popular as their movies, with the two regularly roasting one another on social media and during interviews. That chemistry has helped turn them into one of the industry’s most successful on-screen partnerships.

The Broadway Dream Isn’t Over

Even though Kevin may not be available anytime soon, Dwayne said he’s still actively exploring opportunities to make his Broadway debut.

According to the actor, he’s continuing conversations with Seller and acclaimed theater director Thomas Kail, whose credits include “Hamilton” and “Moana.”

“So we’ll see,” Dwayne said. “Maybe it’s ‘The Odd Couple’ with Jeffrey. I don’t know, maybe it’s a musical and I could run around singing in keys that don’t exist.” He added with his signature sense of humor, “I might do a little dance. I might snatch my waist a little bit. We’ll see.”

A New Chapter in Dwayne’s Career

While Dwayne has spent more than 25 years as one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars, he has increasingly taken on projects outside his comfort zone.

For Dwayne, Broadway feels like the next natural challenge. Standing inside New York City’s historic United Palace Theater during the “Moana” premiere, he admitted he could already imagine himself performing onstage one day.

“This theater has so much history and mana to it,” Dwayne said. “I told Lin-Manuel [Miranda]… ‘Dude, I feel it in this theater.'”

Whether it’s “The Odd Couple,” an original musical, or something entirely unexpected, Dwayne made one thing clear: his Broadway debut is still very much on his bucket list.