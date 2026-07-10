Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan Drop ‘Wild’ From ‘The Lost Boys’ Cast Recording

If you’re looking to get your Broadway fix, it’s now available to stream. Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan’s “Wild” from the Tony Award-winning show “The Lost Boys” dropped at midnight.

While other singles have dropped from the cast recording previously, this is the one of two other tracks that have been dropped since the show’s Tony honor. The song features Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan.

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Fans reacted to the new song with excitement. “How he’s [Paul Alexander Nolan] looking at her [Shoshana Bean] when he starts his part, like he can’t help but be in awe. Like he’s just a terribly lucky audience member,” one fan commented on the performance.

“There aren’t enough positive words to describe Shoshana Bean. The way she feels music is INSANE,” another commenter wrote.

“The Lost Boys” on Broadway

The Tony Award-winning musical is based off of the 1987 film starring Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. Set in a picturesque beach town hiding a terrifying secret, the musical follows Lucy (Shoshana Bean) and her two teenage sons as they relocate in search of a fresh start. While Lucy struggles to rebuild their lives, her older son Michael (LJ Benet) is drawn to a local rock band. As Michael slips further into their world, his younger brother Sam (Benjamin Pajak) uncovers a chilling truth: when night falls, Michael’s friends are even more dangerous than they imagined.

The stage adaptation of the cult classic film has leaned into the source material’s blend of horror, humor, and 1980s rock energy. That tone is reflected in the cast recording’s sound, which draws from rock rather than show-tune influences.

The cast is certainly having fun with the publicity of the show, too. LJ Benet commented on a recent photo where he was featured in the foreground out of the light. “Freaking missed my light again,” he commented on Instagram. Fans luckily were eager to forgive and found the comment amusing, knowing Benet’s talent. Despite the prestige the show has garnered with its Tony win and fan reactions, it’s clear the actors are having as much fun as the audience.

A Tour is Already on the Way

Broadway audiences won’t be the only ones getting a chance to see the show. A North American tour of “The Lost Boys” is set to launch in spring 2028 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, with additional cities and dates to be announced at a later date. This is great news for fans outside of New York hoping to catch the production and those who have already fallen for the cast recording and want to see the material staged live.

For now, though, all eyes (and ears) are on last night’s release. With Bean’s Tony win still fresh and the show’s tour plans already taking shape, “Wild” arrives as both a victory lap for the production’s breakout performer and another data point in what’s shaping up to be a big year for “The Lost Boys” well beyond its Broadway run.

“The Lost Boys” opened on April 26, 2026 and is currently playing at the Palace Theatre in New York City.