Pink’s Tony Awards Hosting Gig Sparks Strong Fan Reactions

Pink’s turn as host of the 79th Annual Tony Awards sparked plenty of reactions from fans as the singer took center stage for Broadway’s biggest night, celebrating the season’s top productions and performances.

The star brought her signature energy to the stage as the ceremony honored the Great White Way’s most acclaimed productions of the year. Viewers quickly took to social media to share their reactions to her performance as host, with opinions pouring in throughout the night.

Fans Weighed in on Pink’s First Turn as Tony Host

When it was announced that Pink would host the Tony Awards in April 2026, social media was quickly filled with skepticism from those questioning whether a pop superstar could successfully lead a ceremony dedicated to Broadway. With no direct ties to the stage, many fans initially doubted she was the right choice for the role.

However, many viewers’ initial doubts appeared to fade once the show aired, as Pink quickly proved she could hold her own among Broadway’s best. She sang, danced, and even incorporated acrobatics into the broadcast, seamlessly joining some of the biggest stars of the stage and earned strong viewer praise.

“Whoever pitched Pink as the host of the Tonys… give them a raise! To me, she has always been so underrated; it’s about time people recognize how incredible she is,” wrote one Instagram follower.

A second fan penned, “Put this woman on Broadway stat! So brilliant.”

“I have loved Pink from the very beginning. Folks questioned her hosting, but she always puts in WORK in her performances. Well done!” declared a third social media fan.

“And people were mad she was hosting… I knew she would kill it,” exclaimed a fourth viewer.

Pink Called Hosting the Tonys ‘An Honor of a Lifetime’

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The former “Voice” mentor celebrated Broadway by not only hosting but also becoming part of some of the most iconic moments of the night. The multi-hyphenate performed in a spectacular opening number honoring the musical “Moulin Rouge” and later, played Roxie Hart in “Chicago.”

However, before the show even aired, the entertainer opened up about the honor and how personally meaningful it was to her. Pink and Carey Hart’s daughter, Willow, is currently studying theater performance and hopes to one day make her Broadway debut on the Great White Way.

In a statement, Pink said ahead of the awards show, “It is the honor of an entire lifetime to host a night celebrating the literal hardest-working people in showbiz. Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together – it is a community that is supportive, inclusive, and full of talent and love. These people give magic every single day, and I cannot wait to celebrate them with the entire world.”

She continued, “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right.”

Pink concluded, “But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys, and I’m really, really excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”



