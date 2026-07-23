Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable During Surprise Comic-Con Appearance

Johnny Depp surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con with an unexpected appearance that had many doing a double take.

The actor stepped out Thursday, July 23, dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge, the iconic Charles Dickens character he portrays in the upcoming Paramount Pictures film “Ebenezer.”

Depp Looks Totally Different While in Character

Covered in elaborate aging makeup and period clothing, Depp was nearly unrecognizable as he made an unannounced appearance outside the Scrooge and Marley storefront in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter.

Because the appearance was kept under wraps and Ebenezer did not have an official Comic-Con panel, fans were caught off guard.

Word quickly spread through the convention, drawing a crowd eager to catch a glimpse of Depp in costume.

The surprise outing also marked Depp’s return to Comic-Con after several years away.

His last appearance came in 2018, when he appeared to promote “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” In 2020, Warner Bros. asked Depp to step away from the Fantastic Beasts franchise following his legal battle related to his highly publicized split from ex-wife Amber Heard.

Since then, Depp has largely focused on independent and international projects.

However, Ebenezer signals his return to a major Hollywood studio production. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 13 and will be followed by another studio release, Lionsgate’s “Day Drinker,” which is currently slated for 2027.

Fans Couldn’t Contain Their Excitement

Fans immediately flooded social media with excitement over Depp’s latest transformation.

“ABSOLUTELY YESSSS,” one person wrote.

Another fan commented, “JOHNNY DEEEEEEEPP!!! I love you-always have, always will!!!”

Many praised how naturally he seemed to fit the role.

“Okay I’m convinced he was born for this role. Don’t even need to see a trailer,” one fan shared.

Others appreciated both the performance and the makeup work.

“Amazing make up and JD’s body language as a senior Dickensian is truly believable, the pomp and self importance of those times is evident in his movements,” another wrote.

One attendee joked, “I would have asked him where The Muppets were.”

Another recalled hearing someone in the crowd yell, “Captain Jack!”

“This is so exciting!!!” another fan added, while someone else wrote, “I’m so gonna enjoy this movie. A classic tale starring Depp.” Others expressed how they can’t wait for the film to come out.

The Poster for the Upcoming Film Just Dropped

Earlier that day, Paramount also unveiled the first official poster for “Ebenezer,” giving fans another look at Depp’s dramatic transformation into the famous literary miser.

Directed by Ti West from a screenplay by Nathaniel Halpern, the Christmas fantasy reimagines Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, Ebenezer is “A thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future as he fights for a second chance at redemption.”

The cast also includes Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley and Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit.