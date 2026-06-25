Eva Longoria, 51, Soaks Her ‘Flawless Figure’ In the Sun While Wearing a ‘Cheeky’ Bikini

Eva Longoria, 51, was recently spotted spending some time soaking up the sun while enjoying the warm weather in Spain. Along with hanging out with her loved ones and dipping her toes in the water, the star was seen looking fabulous in a chic white bikini.

Eva Spent a Beach Day In a Bold Bikini

While mentioning photos that popped up showing Longoria in her stunning swimsuit, TMZ noted that the star “is a wonder in white as she sports a cheeky bikini to soak up some sun on the Spanish coast.”

“The 51-year-old flaunted her flawless figure in the teeny 2-piece on Thursday while she laid out on the Marbella beach and waded in the water with her son, Santiago,” TMZ added. “The actress also stunned when she was covered up … rocking an oversized button-down as she shared a smooch with husband José ‘Pepe’ Bastón.”

When TMZ took to X.com to share a couple of photos showing Longoria in her stunning swimsuit, it prompted comments from fans, with one person writing, “Eva Longoria is absolutely glowing! ✨ It’s so refreshing to see her thriving and embracing such a happy, balanced life in Spain. Proof that true confidence and joy never go out of style. Loving this energy! #EvaLongoria #SummerVibes”

Check Out Other Stars Who Have Slayed White Bikinis

“A white bikini is more than just a summer staple; it’s a timeless piece of beachwear that embodies sophistication, simplicity, and style,” according to Beach Cafe. “Whether you’re lounging by the pool or strolling along the beach, wearing white is a bold yet versatile choice that stands out for its fresh, crisp aesthetic.”

Indeed, although celebrities pop up in black, red and blue swimsuits, as well as others in a wide range of colors, quite a few opt to slip on sleek white bikinis while relaxing on a beach or hanging out by a pool.

For instance, Heather Graham, 56, just shared a video of herself wearing a white bikini while in Tuscany.

Lindsey Vonn, 41, was also recently seen in a white bikini while spending time on the French Riviera.

Nicole Scherzinger, 47, shared a post showing herself in a white bikini, and added a caption, writing, “These are a few of my favorite things.. 🧘🏽‍♀️🦀 🏝️🥭 🦞🍹”

That’s not to mention…

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s white bikini looked even more stunning thanks to the gorgeous blue water and sky seen in a photo that she shared in an Instagram post on July 28, 2025.

Billie Lourd looked like she was loving life while posing in a white bikini by a pool that was surrounded by lush mountains.

Although Brooks Nader is donning the iconic red “Baywatch” swimsuit these days, she wore a sleek white bikini during a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

When Larsa Pippen slid on a white bikini, she opted for one that also had chain details.

Kylie Jenner has turned up in a white bikini…

…as has her sister, Kendall Jenner.

That’s not to overlook their older sibling, Kim Kardashian, who has also shown off her body in a fashionable white bikini.