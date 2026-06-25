Martial Arts Icon Bruce Lee’s Daughter Shares Special Throwback Photo & Heartfelt Tribute to Her Dad

Bruce Lee is celebrated for his contributions to martial arts and has left a lasting legacy. He also left behind a loving daughter, Shannon Lee, who has celebrated her father with a heartfelt post and an adorable throwback.

Shannon Lee Honors Late Father Bruce Lee

Shannon shared the post on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 22. She chose a photo of Bruce holding her when she was a toddler. In the caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “Happy Father’s Day, Baba. I am grateful you are my father. I love you beyond the beyond and right here too. Thank you for holding me tight.” Bruce died on July 20, 1973.

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, many of whom remembered Bruce and felt his loss. “Miss your dad,” a comment reads. “Super father and super daughter,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “You can see here … that Bruce is the happiest in this moment because you, Shannon, make his world perfect. Happy Father’s Day, Bruce,” “Legend,” and “Bruce Lee was a wonderful and caring father to his children. Despite his demanding career, he always found time to spend with them. Happy Father’s Day, Mr. Lee.”

Bruce Lee’s Children Shannon & Brandon Lee

Before Bruce’s death, he fathered two children, whom he shared with his wife, Linda Lee Cadwell. His eldest child was Brandon Lee, born on February 1, 1965. Brandon tragically died in March 1993 after being shot with a prop gun on the set of the film, “The Crow.”

The couple’s second child, Shannon, was born on April 19, 1969. She was just four when her father died. Despite her loss, she has beautiful memories of Bruce. “When he focused his attention on you, it was like having the sun shine on you,” she told People in an interview in 2019. “That feeling has stayed with me my whole life.”

Shannon has been open about struggling with her brother’s sudden death and how she healed because of something her father had said. “I was really struggling. and I came across one quote my father wrote that said, ‘The medicine for my suffering I had within me from the very beginning. Now I see that I will never find the light unless, like the candle, I am my own fuel,’” she shared. “That led me on a path of healing and has sustained me my whole life.”

On February 17, Shannon posted a rare throwback on Instagram of her family, including Bruce, Linda, Brandon, and herself. “From my family to yours, Gung Hay Fat Choy! May protection surround you, and good fortune bless you as you navigate the lessons of the fire horse. Much love to you, our One Family,” she wrote in the caption.



Fans became emotional at seeing the picture, leaving loving messages in the post’s comment section. “Beautiful family photo,” a comment reads. “Thank you so much Shannon bless you beautiful soul. I really miss your gorgeous brother,” another fan shared.