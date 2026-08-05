Lauren Silverman Gives Glimpse Into Life With Simon Cowell & Their Son as She Prioritizes Family

Lauren Silverman shared a glimpse into her life with former “American Idol” judge and music mogul Simon Cowell, and they look so happy! Silverman, who has been romantically linked to Cowell since May 2012, posted several photos from their time in Malibu, and it looks idyllic.

Lauren Silverman Shares Malibu Vacation Pictures

When they initially got together, Silverman shied away from the public eye, but that has been slowly changing and she is now sharing more of their life together online. The social media post she made on Tuesday, August 4, is a small example of this. Her Instagram pictures include her working out, Cowell chilling on a floatie in the pool, beach photos, a look at their campsite, a selfie of Silverman in a car, and a closer look at their son, Eric. They welcomed their son on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

In the caption, she shared her thoughts. “Part one of our Malibu summer. Summer in Malibu has become less about where we are and more about how we are,” she began her lengthy message. “Barefoot more often than not, mornings that start outside, salt in our hair, sand in everything, workouts with an ocean view, camping under the stars, long walks, slow afternoons and conversations that somehow feel better without phones in our hands.”

She continued, “I’ve spent so much of this summer offline. Not because I was trying to be, but because life out here has a way of making you forget to look at your phone. The days become about the tide, the mountains, the beach, good food, family, friends, and being completely present. It’s a reminder that some of life’s greatest luxuries aren’t things at all. They’re time, space, nature, connection, watching a sunset instead of a screen, and waking up to the sound of the ocean instead of an alarm. I always leave feeling a little lighter, a little calmer and a lot more grateful.”

Fans Show Support for Lauren Silverman & Simon Cowell

Fans reacted to the post with positive messages, showing support for Silverman and praising her decision to prioritize quality time with family. “Looks a lovely place to chill out with your lovely family,” a comment reads.

“Beautiful Lauren – absolutely stunning,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “Life hits differently on holiday,” “You both look amazing…. Have some well-deserved rest, enjoy your quality time, and family time too,” and “Family means everything.”

There is some speculation about Cowell and Silverman’s relationship status, with some fans believing they are married. However, the only publicly available confirmation is that they got engaged in 2021.

“No one knows when it’s going to be — that’ll be a surprise, even for Lauren,” the “America’s Got Talent” judge told The Sun of their wedding in a 2022 interview. “I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle.”

But Cowell and Silverman are incredibly happy, with a source telling People that they consider each other soulmates. “They have fun together, as well as being each other’s rock,” the source said in 2022. “They are both passionate [about one another], but really do bring out the very best in each other. As a family, they all have such an incredible bond.”