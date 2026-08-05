Austen Kroll Spotted With Kristin Cavallari During European Getaway: See the Photos

Filming for “Southern Charm” season 12 has officially wrapped, which means the Charleston crew has the rest of the summer to enjoy without the cameras and drama. For fan-favorite Austen Kroll, who returns to the Bravo series, he spent some of that free time with MTV star and Uncommon James founder Kristin Cavallari.

Cavallari, who has maintained a years-long friendship with both Kroll and Craig Conover, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Mallorca, Spain getaway, showing her soaking up the sun with Kroll, her close friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson, and his partner, Austin Rhodes.

Austen Kroll, Kristin Cavallari & Friends Enjoy European Vacation Together

Bravo star Austen Kroll jet-setted to Mallorca, Spain with “Laguna Beach” star Kristin Cavallari, which shouldn’t come as too much of a shock, seeing as these two have maintained a friendship for quite some time.

On Instagram, Cavallari shared several photos from her luxurious European getaway, including snapshots of her day on the water, where she showed off her toned physique in a black bikini alongside her close friend Justin Anderson. Another photo featured the reality star striking a pose in a chic crochet dress, while a group shot captured Cavallari, Kroll, Anderson, and his partner, Austin Rhodes, smiling together.

The former MTV star also shared a shot of the four of them dining with a view of the ocean.

Cavallari also made it clear that she and Kroll were just friends before speculation surrounding their vacation began circulating online. In an Instagram Story, she pointed the camera at Kroll and joked, “Look what the cat dragged in.”

“Just friends. Gonna get ahead of it now,” she added.

Anderson also shared a video of their trip to Mallorca on Instagram. The group gathered for a fun boat day, as they headed to another part of the island for dinner.

How Kroll & Cavallari’s Friendship Began

According to the Daily Dish, Kroll appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in December 2020, where he revealed how he and Craig Conover became fast friends with Cavallari.

Kroll shared that Cavallari first messaged Conover, letting him know she was visiting Charleston, South Carolina. “She was like, ‘I’m coming into town,’ so we all went out to dinner. We all kinda hit it off. We wanted to go and visit them [in Nashville], and we did. We all get along so well,” he said.

The trio has hung out on numerous occasions since then, with Kroll and Conover even joining Cavallari on stage during her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast tour in March 2025.

However, both Cavallari and Conover have acknowledged having hooked up with one another. During an episode of “Summer House” in 2021, Conover admitted that he had “hooked up with her before” during the time he was pursuing Paige DeSorbo.

Cavallari, for her part, told Andy Cohen during a guest appearance on WWHL in 2023, “I may have been drunk one night and kissed Craig.”