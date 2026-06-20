Matt LeBlanc Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Beloved ‘Friends’ Director After His Passing

James Burrows, who directed numerous episodes of “Friends” and “Will & Grace” and co-created “Cheers,” passed away on June 19. Following his passing, many of his colleagues took to social media to offer their condolences. Now, Matt LeBlanc has done the same, while sharing photos of them together.

After learning of Burrows’ passing, the former “Friends” star took to his official Instagram account to pay tribute to the famed director. He said in an emotional caption, “Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you. You, sir, are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless.”

Regarding the photos, the first featured LeBlanc with Burrows at a baseball game. The second photo is in black and white and includes David Schwimmer.

This article is being updated!

James Burrows’ Family Released a Statement

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Several hours before LeBlanc’s heartfelt tribute, Burrows’ family released a statement to PEOPLE, confirming the TV legend’s death. The grieving family said, “We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family.”

They then discussed his legacy, stating, “For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.

Over the course of his unparalleled career, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of television and was instrumental in creating some of the most iconic series ever produced, including ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ ‘Taxi,’ ‘Cheers,’ ‘Frasier,’ Friends,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ among many others.”

The statement went on, “But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him. He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued, and appreciated.”

From there, the statement noted his personal life, saying, “Above all else, Burrows was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie, his four daughters, and his seven grandchildren. He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered. Our thoughts are with Debbie, his children and grandchildren, his family, friends, collaborators, and all those whose lives he touched. May his memory be a blessing.”

The TV Icon Remained Active in His Later Years

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Burrows has over 140 credits on his official IMDb page. The latest came in 2025 when he directed all 10 episodes of the short-lived Hulu series “Mid-Century Modern.” He also helmed multiple episodes of the “Frasier” reboot series, which aired from 2023 to 2024. His recent credits also include “The Rachel Maddow Show: The First One-Hundred Days.”

It’s also worth noting that when it comes to “Will & Grace,” he also returned to direct episodes of the revival series, which ended in 2020. His final on-screen appearance came in May 2026 when he was featured in “The Comeback.”







