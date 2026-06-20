Hallmark Channel Stars Mourn Beloved Director: ‘I Will Never Forget His Kindness’

As word spread on June 19, 2026, that legendary TV director James Burrows had died at age 85, stars who worked with him on his biggest comedy hits, from “Cheers” to “Friends,” mourned and paid tribute to the creative visionary.

That included quite a few Hallmark Channel stars who expressed their sadness at Burrows’ death and gratitude for having collaborated with him over the years. Here’s a roundup of the sweetest tributes from Hallmark stars over the past day.

James Burrows Was a Bright Light in Many Hallmark Channel Stars’ Lives

Getty James Burrows and Lori Loughlin in 2009

Burrows’ family announced his death in a statement to People on June 19 that said, “We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

From his first work on sitcoms with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to the last show he directed, the 2025 Hulu comedy “Mid-Century Modern,” Burrows worked with and befriended countless stars over the decades, including those who’ve since become Hallmark Channel fan-favorites, from Lori Loughlin to Marilu Henner.

Sharon Lawrence paid tribute to Burrows in an Instagram post late on June 19, recalling how the famed director used to say ‘Hi ya, Lawrence’ whenever he saw her.

The “Christmas House” actress and “Finding Mr. Christmas” guest judge wrote, “Jimmy Burrows was the first (and only)person to call me that 🙂 He was also the first person in LA to hire me on a TV comedy-the penultimate episode of CHEERS in 1993, just months before I did the pilot of NYPD Blue. The announcement of his passing after a long fruitful life has me reminiscing about a decade of my life when his laughter was part of the soundtrack.”

Holly Robinson Peete Called James Burrows’ Death a ‘Tremendous Loss’

Among those who shared heartwarming tributes to Burrows was longtime Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete, who called him “arguably the most revered and sought-after sitcom director in the business” in a tribute post, adding that it was “hard to put into words just how special he was.”

“I had the opportunity to guest star on a few shows with him over the years, but it was playing Christina on Mike & Molly where I really got to experience his genius up close,” she continued. “I couldn’t wait to get to work because I knew Jimmy would help me mine every laugh and find the funniest version of a scene. His process was effortless, collaborative, and hilarious.”

Robinson Peete said what amazed her most about Burrows was that his wit was “so sharp, so instinctive” and that he “always seemed to know exactly what to say in every situation, and somehow he made everyone around him better.”

The “Hats Off to Love” star also noted that Burrows was a “generous supporter” of her and husband Rodney Peete’s HollyRod Foundation, sharing, “I will never forget his kindness and our conversations about the importance of service and philanthropy.”

Calling Burrows’ death a “tremendous loss,” Robinson Peete thanked him for “the laughter, the lessons, and the legacy.”

Lea Thompson Says James Burrows Was ‘Such a Big Part’ of Her Life

Years before Lea Thompson starred in Hallmark’s “Jane Doe” mysteries and “The Chicken Sisters” series, she starred in her own 90s sitcom, “Caroline in the City,” for which Burrows directed nearly a third of the episodes, per IMDb.

Upon hearing of his death, Thompson shared a series of photos with Burrows and wrote, “James Burrows was such a big part of my life. He directed the pilot of Caroline in the City and so many episodes. So many sweaty fun exciting memories.”

“And was a good friend,” she noted. “He had an Alzheimer’s charity where all of us sit com stars would perform songs. It was such a crazy bunch of years. He was brilliant, funny, intimidating, and so lovable. Such a great man. We were all lucky to be able to create with him. Howie Maddie and Zoey, all of our hearts are with Debbie and his family. Rest in laughter dear man.”

Ryan McPartlin Says Working with James Burrows Was a Big ‘Goal Attained’

Getty Ryan McPartlin, James Burrows

Ryan McPartlin, whose last Hallmark rom-com was 2025’s “Double Scoop,” also paid tribute to Burrows in a lengthy Instagram post.

Sharing that he “grew up on ‘Cheers'” and dreamed of working with Burrows when he first arrived in Hollywood as a young actor, McPartlin wrote, “I got that chance on the NBC pilot Hungry.”

“I’m pretty sure I made him laugh once,” McPartlin quipped. “It was during COVID and he was wearing a mask, so it could’ve been a cough…but I’m sticking with a laugh. The pilot didn’t go to series, but working with Jimmy, those writers, and that incredible cast was a goal attained. 🙏”

“James Burrows spent a lifetime making people laugh. He did his job, and he did it better than almost anyone,” McPartlin concluded. “Rest easy, Jimmy.”