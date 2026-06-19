Legal Experts Weigh In on Accuracy of Hallmark’s ‘Hannah Swensen Mystery’ Movies

For many years, Hallmark fans have loved tuning in to the network’s “cozy” whodunit movies like Alison Sweeney’s popular “Hannah Swensen Mysteries,” which she not only executive-produces and stars in, but now writes, too.

In stark contrast to many of the gruesome, nail-biting crime dramas on TV these days, fans love knowing Swensen, their favorite small-town baker-turned-amateur-sleuth, will solve crimes with a bit of humor, a little romance, and nothing gory. But are those quaint mysteries actually believable? You might be surprised just how accurate they are.

Alison Sweeney Was ‘Terrified’ to Learn What Legal Experts Thought of Latest ‘Hannah Swensen’ Movie

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Sweeney has starred in the “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” franchise since 2015’s “Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery,” based on novels by Joanne Fluke, but she first took on the role of screenwriter for April 2024’s “One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.”

Since then, she’s immersed herself in legal cases and true crime podcasts, even getting advice from prosecutors Brett Talley and Alice LaCour, hosts of “The Prosecutors” podcast, to inform her latest script for “Best Served Cold: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.”

Before the May 2026 premiere, Swensen told EntertainmentNow, “They were so kind and generous with their time, and let me pick their brains for questions about legal procedures.”

She then laughed, “But I am terrified that now, when they watch, they’re gonna be like, ‘That’s not what we meant!’ But I feel like I got good lingo from them, and I just did the best I could to navigate the balance between a cute, cozy mystery and real justice.”

Turns out Sweeney had no reason to worry. On June 19, Sweeney was their guest on an episode of their “Legal Briefs,” and she got to hear how impressed they are with the accuracy of her latest movie.

LaCour implored their listeners to watch “Best Served Cold” while revealing, “I’ve watched it three times. Not an exaggeration. I watched it on the plane all three times and got everyone around me invested, and we were all watching it together.”

“It is a legal drama and yes, it’s made for entertainment,” LaCour said, before telling Sweeney, “But you do incredible research and thought behind wanting to show the judicial process and, kind of, the law enforcement process in the most accurate light possible.”

‘The Prosecutors’ Say They’re Impressed with Legal Accuracy of ‘Hannah Swensen Mysteries’

Hallmark Alison Sweeney in a courtroom scene in Hallmark’s “Best Served Cold: A Hannah Swensen Mystery”

Sweeney thanked LaCour and Talley profusely for spending an hour with her to answer all kinds of questions as she was formulating the latest script, telling them, “When I got to actually writing it, that helped me so, so much. So, I hope you noticed little ideas that you had that day that made their way into the script, because I can’t even tell you how valuable it was to talk to you both about it.”

LaCour told her, “I mean, obviously, we see these legal dramas all the time, and oftentimes, they’re not that realistic. But yours actually are.”

When LaCour asked what makes Sweeney so committed to accuracy, the actress noted that her husband, former California Highway Patrol officer Dave Savov, keeps her honest.

“You’ll remember my husband was a police officer, a detective,” she explained. “So, from the get-go, I can’t even watch a cop drama with him without, you know, 37 comments about, like, ‘Why are they rolling sirens? The person’s dead. Like, there’s no sirens. Stop it!'”

Sweeney continued, “So, I get a lot of that kind of critique about, you know, law enforcement, police type activity. I’ve really tried to honor as much as (I) can. I mean, it is entertainment. You are going for the drama and the fun of it, so I try to walk that line and really be able to defend it to him when we’re watching.”

It did not slip past Talley that Sweeney named the judge in “Best Served Cold” after him, and she even confirmed that he’ll be back in a future movie, to which LaCour laughed, “You do know Brett has now died and gone to heaven, right? Nobody in his life will hear the end of this!”

Alison Sweeney Says She Builds Her Scripts Around ‘Real Drama’

Hallmark Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster in “Sugar & Vice: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.”

“I think real drama is fascinating,” Sweeney told “The Prosecutors” hosts, revealing that she watched “a lot of the Johnny Depp trial” in preparation for “Best Served Cold,” and that it “took hours and hours.”

“I don’t want the audience to ever go, ‘Oh, come on. That’s ridiculous,'” Sweeney said, acknowledging that she does realize a baker continually coming upon dead bodies is one aspect of the movies that requires some suspension of disbelief.

“There’s so much drama,” LaCour marveled. “You know me, I don’t like anything scary. There was a dead body in this movie. I did shield my eyes during it because I knew he was going to be dead and I got scared, but I still watched it. So you, too, can handle it, everybody!”

Laughing, Sweeney assured LaCour that Hallmark always keeps it “clean,” and said that one of her goals with each movie is “layering in enough clues ’cause nothing’s more frustrating than watching one of those shows and they don’t give you enough that you could have figured it out … I want to watch it again and be like, ‘Oh, that’s where that clue came in the first time, and I missed it.’ Like, that’s what I’m aiming for.”

“Within the first 20 seconds, listen carefully because there’s always a big clue right there,” she teased.

All “Hannah Swensen Mysteries” can be streamed via Hallmark+.