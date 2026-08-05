Andy Cohen Shares Rare Insight Into Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski & The One Bravo Franchise He’s Never Watched

Andy Cohen had been quietly dating businessman Kevin Sobieski for about a year when their relationship was confirmed in June after photos shared by DeuxMoi showed the couple holding hands in New York City.

With their relationship now public, the Bravo boss has happily shared insight into their romance here and there, including admitting during a July episode of his “Watch What Happens Live” series that their relationship was “so good. It’s love.”

Andy Cohen Reveals Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski Has Never Watched the ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

Getty Andy Cohen attends the premiere of “The Odyssey” presented by Universal Pictures on July 14, 2026 in New York City.

Andy Cohen and Kevin Sobieski’s romance is going strong, but the couple may not be spending their downtime tuning into Bravo together. During a recent interview with “Today” (via Us Weekly), Cohen revealed that Sobieski has never watched “The Real Housewives” franchise.

“[He’s] never seen it,” Cohen confirmed, adding that he had “not seen one frame.” However, Cohen said that that may change given that “his algorithm is feeding him Housewives-related things [now] because our phones listen to everything we say, so he’s starting to get a sense of the universe, but he has no clue.”

It also doesn’t bother Cohen that Sobieski has never watched an episode of “Real Housewives,” instead admiring that he has been giving his full attention to Cohen and his two children.

“I love it. He loves my kids and me, and that’s what’s important,” he said, adding, “I’ll get him there.”

It’s not entirely surprising that Sobieski hasn’t watched any “Real Housewives,” considering his career is the complete opposite of the entertainment world Cohen is so closely connected to.

Us Weekly reported that Sobieski is “a Harvard-educated businessman, works at alternative asset management firm TPG on its portfolio operations team, focusing primarily on healthcare investments.”

How Cohen & Sobieski Crossed Paths

According to Us Weekly, Cohen first opened up about his romance with Sobieski during the June 8 episode of his SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy.” The Bravo boss revealed that he met the businessman at a party in the Hamptons in July 2025, but admitted that he initially didn’t want to attend.

“I almost didn’t go, and I dragged myself out. I never get invited to gay parties in the Hamptons anymore,” he said. “I went, we talked all night.”

Cohen even dropped the L-bomb, revealing on his show, “This man is kind and strong and smart, and he is an adult, and he loves my children, and they love him, and I love him. Introducing him to the kids and just entering him into the equation of my family so slowly, I have to say, it has been so easy.”

The host revealed that he had planned to hard-launch their relationship on social media to mark their first dating anniversary, but photos of the two holding hands in NYC went viral in June. In July, Cohen went Instagram official with Sobieski.

Cohen also admitted he was surprised that his relationship with Sobieski flew under the radar for nearly a year before anyone caught on.

“This fella and I have been holding hands all over town, you guys, so it’s wild that there were photographs taken the other night,” he said. “People have said to me, ‘You were at Via Corota. What did you expect?’ I’ve been in that restaurant holding hands with him for the whole time. In the restaurant, outside of it. Never. I didn’t see a paparazzi, whatever.”