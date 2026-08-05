New Details Emerge Following Perez Hilton’s Heartbreaking Mental Health Crisis As Fans Continue To Show Support

WARNING: This story contains graphic content

On the night of Tuesday, Aug. 4, police responded to the Miami home of celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton after authorities received numerous calls that he was harming himself during a livestream video on TikTok.

“The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention,” a statement from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office to Page Six said. “The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family.”

The representative for the actor also shared a statement with the outlet on Tuesday, saying that they are aware of the video.

“At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him,” his team added. “Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further.”

They then provided an update statement on Wednesday.

“At this time, we do not have any additional confirmed information to share regarding Perez Hilton’s condition. Our focus remains on Perez’s health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” they said, per Page Six. “We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from fans, friends and members of the media. We respectfully ask that everyone continue to honor his privacy while he receives the care he needs.”

He was previously hospitalized in March, spending three weeks there after he “developed an ulcer and then a perforation and then sepsis.”

911 Audio Released

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The 911 dispatch audio involving Hilton’s mental health crisis was obtained by Page Six and shows that the call came in at 10:41 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a “suicide attempt” at the blogger’s Miami home. Units were able to “make entry into the house with police” at around 11 p.m.

Units responded while others were advised to “stand by.”

The outlet further adds that the dispatch audio provided “graphic description of self harm attempts, which Page Six has chosen to not disclose.” Authorities were at Hilton’s home “for hours.”

Fans Show Support To Perez Hilton Following Livestream

Getty Perez Hilton

“Hoping Perez Hilton gets the care and support he needs. Mental health crises are serious, and moments like these are a reminder that compassion matters more than speculation. Wishing him a safe recovery,” one person commented.

“He is not my favorite human however, I don’t wish bad on anyone. May he get the help he needs. Wishing him well,” another person expressed.

“Hoping he gets the care and support he needs right now. Mental health is so important. Wishing him a full recovery,” someone posted.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text “HOME” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or visit their website.