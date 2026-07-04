Perez Hilton’s Home Put Up for Sale After Life-Changing Health Scare

Perez Hilton’s home in Las Vegas has officially hit the market, marking the end of a chapter shaped by family life, media production, and a serious medical emergency. According to the Daily Mail, the celebrity blogger has listed his Blue Heron estate for $4.25 million as he prepares to relocate back to Miami.

The property has played a central role in his recent life. It was both a family residence and a working creative space. Hilton has now opened up about why leaving feels necessary after a dramatic health scare that reshaped his priorities.

A Life Reset After a Medical Emergency

As reported in the Daily Mail, Hilton recently survived a severe, life-threatening medical crisis that led to multiple surgeries. The experience forced him to reconsider where he wants to be and who he wants to be with.

“It is a beautiful home, and it served me well personally and professionally,” Hilton told the Daily Mail.

The experience has clearly shifted his outlook. The decision to sell Perez Hilton’s home is tied directly to recovery and family priorities. He has described the ordeal as life-changing, with long-term effects on his health and lifestyle choices.

He also revealed that his near-death experience left him reflecting on family and direction. That reflection now defines his next move.

Inside Perez Hilton’s Home and Creative Space

Perez Hilton’s home was more than a residence. It became a production hub where he filmed interviews and developed documentary projects. It even hosted content tied to major entertainment stories. Unlike the early 2000s when Perez Hilton’s home was a hub for celebrity parties, his Las Vegas home had a more professional vibe.

Hilton himself said, “I filmed tons of television segments and news interviews from this home, and produced two documentaries.”

The house was designed for both living and working. Its open spaces, natural light, and flexible layout allowed it to function as a studio. At the same time, it remained a private retreat for family life.

Perez Hilton’s home also features a resort-style backyard with a pool and spa. The design blends entertainment space with private relaxation areas, reflecting his dual lifestyle as a public figure and parent.

From Las Vegas Luxury to Miami Community Life

As reported by the Daily Mail, Hilton is now preparing to return to Miami after nearly 30 years away. The move represents a shift from the private, gated environment of Las Vegas to a more connected community setting.

Noting that he has not lived in Miami for 30 years, Hilton said that he is looking forward to “rediscovering” the city.

Hilton also described everyday changes he is looking forward to. He noted that Miami offers a sense of walkability and community he missed in Nevada.

As Perez Hilton’s home goes up for sale, it represents more than real estate. It marks a turning point after illness and a return to family-centered living. According to The List, Perez Hilton’s home is also home to his three children, son Mario and daughters Mia and Mayte.

He is already settling into Miami, even as he considers where he will live long term. For now, the Las Vegas mansion stands as a symbol of both success and survival.