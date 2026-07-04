Jenna & Val Reveal Big News About the Next Step for Their Family: ‘Been Hard to Keep This Secret’

Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy revealed exciting news about their family’s future the week of June 23. Jenna shared in an Instagram caption that day, “We bought a house.”

The dancer, who was crowned “DWTS” champion in 2018 and 2024, wrote that it’s been “hard to keep this secret” and exclaimed over her excitement about the move. Jenna and Val got married in 2019 and welcomed their only child so far, a son named Rome, at the beginning of 2023.

For the video, the family frolicked in a spacious grassy yard in front of a crystal blue pool with brick stairs.

Many of the couple’s current and former castmates congratulated them on their new place. Danielle Fishel, who competed on season 34, wrote, “Congratulations!! V v exciting. We can’t wait to come over and swimmmmmm.”

Sasha Farber wrote, “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 congratulations guys!!!” while Alan Bersten called the announcement “so dope.”

Daniella Karagach chimed in, “Yesss😍😍😍 congrats guys!!!”

Moving Day

On Friday, July 3, Jenna and Val kicked of the Fourth of July weekend by sharing footage of their moving day. Val reflected on adding two new Mirror Ball Trophies to the couple’s collection since moving into their former place, representing the couple’s combined wins.

“You can see who has more,” Val joked, referencing his 3 wins over Jenna’s two. Val took his first victory back in 2015 while partnered with Rumer Willis. The next year he triumphed again with Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, and was back on top once again in 2023 with actress Xochitl Gomez.

Jenna and Val have not shared a lot of details, but InTouch reported that they uncovered a few details, writing, “The 3,000-square-foot home has a traditional layout with a center hall that shows each room as you pass, according to a listing. The kitchen includes Thermador appliances with a built-in French door fridge/freezer as well as an island, breakfast nook and coffee bar.”

The report goes on to mention a dining room with custom paneling with vaulted ceilings and access to the yard, as well as a pool, spa, BBQ, and built-in gazebo.

Jenna Johnson Shows Off Dream Closet in New House

The day before the couple’s “moving day” video, Jenna shared a clip of her new closet, which is fit for a princess. She wrote, “OMG” and called it the “closet of my dreams!!” before declaring, “Let the unpacking begin.” She fittingly used the Sabrina Carpenter song “House Tour” to commemorate the special moment.

Jenna even teamed up with the moving company for a collaboration promo, joining the crew for a performance of the Scuba.

Val Chmerkovskiy Recently Hinted at Wanting Another Child

On Mother’s Day 2026, Val hinted at wanting to add another baby to his and Jenna’s family. He wrote in the caption of an Instagram post full of sweet photos documenting Jenna’s motherhood journey with Rome, “You’re the best mama, thanks for all that you do and the dream child you have given us. I love you hunny, let’s have another.”