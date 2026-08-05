Hallmark Channel Greenlights New Series ‘Change of Heart’

As Hallmark Channel celebrates its 25th anniversary, more announcements continue to be made.

During a virtual panel hosted by the Television Critics Association, Darren Abbott, President of Hallmark Media and Hallmark Chief Brand Officer, and Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming for Hallmark Media announced today that it has greenlit a new series to join the Hallmark lineup next year.

‘Change of Heart’

The upcoming scripted series will be titled “Change of Heart,” and will debut at some point in 2027 on Hallmark+, the Hallmark Channel’s streaming service.

The series was created by Jonny Umanksy, who will serve as executive producer.

Erin Gibson (“The Chicken Sisters”) will be showrunner, with production set to kick off later this year.

The synopsis of the upcoming series reads: “After a life-changing heart transplant, jaded divorce attorney Charlie Wyatt is called to service the exact opposite: fighting for love in all its forms.”

So far, no casting information has yet to be revealed.

Expanding Hallmark+

As Hallmark continues to produce an increasing number of original series, they are increasingly making their debuts up on Hallmark+, not its linear cable channels.

That’s been the case with Lacey Chabert‘s recent scripted series, “Paris Is Always a Good Idea,” and her earlier unscripted series, “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert” — both of which premiered on Hallmark+.

According to Hallmark head Darren Abbott, this has all been part of the strategy to make Hallmark+ a major player in the streaming competition.

“Hallmark+ is a completely new service,” Abbott explained in a 2024 interview with Brand Innovators.

“We’re not really thinking about it as a streaming service,” he added. “We’re thinking about this as a lifestyle bundle. At Amazon, you get a utility based-bundle with free shipping and things that make your life easier. Hallmark+ is more of an emotional lifestyle bundle. It helps you care more. It helps you connect more, helps you reach out and interact with those that you love.”

Of course, Hallmark+ also represents a major investment for the company, in terms of greenlighting big-ticket programming.

“What’s unique is that we’re investing in all new content, new movies and new series,” he continued. “There will be new scripted series and we’re getting into new genres for the first time ever. We’ll be moving into unscripted and reality programming, but we’re going to do it in a way that is uniquely Hallmark, telling uplifting stories and putting more positivity in the world.”

‘Care and Goodness’

One thing about which Hallmark Channel viewers can be assured is that “Change of Heart” will remain true to the brand that’s been 25 years in the making.

“This brand has always been about putting more care and goodness into the world, which is universally relevant and timeless,” said Abbott in that interview.

“It’s as relevant today as it was when we were founded,” he added, referencing the wholesome and heartfelt programming that has become Hallmark’s stock in trade. “As we move into the future, we want to create new relevancy in a way that not only creates new experiences for consumers but also new ways to interact with us.”