Stassi Schroeder Surprises Fans With Unexpected Praise for Scheana Shay

Stassi Schroeder made a surprising admission about her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay.

In a new interview, the “House of Stassi” star admitted that despite their rocky past, she appreciates Shay’s work ethic.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Schroeder revealed that she was stunned by some of her former Bravo co-stars’ post-VPR achievements, including Shay’s.

“First of all, Ariana [Madix] being nominated for the Emmy [for hosting ‘Love Island USA’]—coolest thing in the entire world,” she said. “Seeing Jax [Taylor] and [Tom] Sandoval just—they’ve had everything. Do you know what I mean? Watching people waste the opportunity has been shocking.”

“And I admire Scheana [Shay] for doing the hustle,” Schroeder added. “She’s out there still singing, still making music, smile on her face, really just trying. No one can stop her. The comments section does not deter her. And I really admire that in her.”

Stassi Schroeder Was Not Always Nice to Scheana Shay on ‘Vanderpump Rules’—Or ‘House of Stassi’

When “Vanderpump Rules” debuted in 2013, Shay was an outsider among the SUR restaurant staff, with Schroeder often taking the lead on ostracizing her.

In one iconic scene, during which Shay refused to serve her at the West Hollywood restaurant, Schroeder famously cracked, “I’m not sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a Pinot Grigio.”

On Schroeder’s new show “House of Stassi,” she noted that she can’t seem to get away from Shay and joked that the “Good as Gold” singer would someday show up at her funeral and make it about herself. She also laughed off a story about Shay allegedly trying to get a role on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.”

But during an interview with Page Six Radio, Schroeder had unexpected praise for Shay.

“I think she’s a fantastic reality star,” she admitted, adding, “I never passed up a Scheana scene.”

Schroeder also admitted she felt “bad” about some of her comments about Shay on recent reality shows.

“You know what? I feel really bad,” she admitted. “I feel l bad about this one. It’s like she caught strays on ‘Vanderpump Villa’ and then like episode one, I had asked too, I was like, ‘Should we just like edit this out? Like Scheana, I want to give her a break. But I feel guilty about it. I do because I appreciate Scheana’s hustle. I respect it. I respect it.”

Despite the respect, Schroeder replied “no” when asked if she’d welcome Shay to “House of Stassi,” which features her family and friend group.

Bravo Scheana Shay/Bravo

Fans had a lot to say about Schroeder’s unexpected complimentary remarks about Shay.

“They target Scheana,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I think it’s fair that Stassi said she felt bad, as she should.”

“She should feel bad,” another agreed. “Scheana always speaks highly of Stassi even after what she said. I like both Stassi and Scheana, I would much rather these 2 on my tv (and Ariana) than anyone else out the cast.”

“I feel bad for her,” another fan wrote of Shay. “Everyone is back on TV except her. Is it by choice. I don’t know. But I do know she really wants fame. Don’t give up Scheana. I believe in you!”