Jonathan Scott Just Marked the Anniversary That Changed His Life Forever 7 Years Later

No seven-year itch here! Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel celebrated the major milestone in their relationship on Tuesday, August 4.

The HGTV star honored the special moment by sharing the first photo the betrothed couple ever took together.

7-Year Anniversary

The beloved “Property Brothers” star took to social media on Tuesday to share a selfie from the day he met Zooey.

“7 years ago I met this amazing woman on [Carpool Karaoke] and well…the rest is history,” he captioned the snap. “How many people can say their origin story was caught on video 😆❤️.”

The couple infamously met during a taping of “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019. Jonathan was joined by twin brother Drew Scott, and the “New Girl” star was accompanied by sister Emily Deschanel.

“It wasn’t random,” Zooey told Entertainment Tonight in 2023. “They had come to me a bunch of times with different people. Some of them I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a good idea,’ but I couldn’t do it and then some of them I’m like, ‘I don’t know if that makes sense to me.’ When they said the Property Brothers and the Deschanel sisters, I was like, ‘That’s funny. I like the idea.'”

She continued, “I wasn’t thinking I’d find romance, but I thought we’d find a fun afternoon…This was, like, my meet-cute with Jonathan, my boyfriend.”

Zooey echoed Jonathan’s captioned at the time, added, “It’s so sweet to see this. How many people can say they have them meeting their partner — the whole first meeting on video? I don’t think that many people can say that — with our siblings present. Not many people!”

According to Jonathan, however, he was smitten from the start.

“I thought I was playing it cool,” he said during a 2020 episode of his podcast. “I didn’t think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard, they had to cut a bunch of that out.”

Long Engagement

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Jonathan and Zooey have been engaged for nearly three years. He popped the question during a family vacation to Scotland in August 2023. Despite the years that have past, the couple has not tied the knot.

“Oh my gosh. Let me tell you. Done nothing yet,” Jonathan admitted of their wedding plans during a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. “Absolutely nothing yet.”

He added, “We, Zooey and I, I’m not gonna lie, we’re having so much fun with the kids and everything. We’ve been engaged for two years now. And so I gotta figure this out. But I was also thinking about it too… We’ve been talking, I’ve sort of entered this phase of my life. We have both been married before. And for us right now, I’m realizing how important your loved ones are in your circle, and how many people there are that you put all this energy in to spending time with them, asking ’em to do things. And they don’t reciprocate.”

“If you, I don’t know if anyone’s noticed that there are a lot of people where you are the only one who ever asks them to do,” Jonathan explained. “So we’re kind of deciding, you know what, I think we want to have an intimate wedding where we just have the people who really invest in our relationship.

That’s who we want to be around.”