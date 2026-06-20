11 Things You Didn’t Know About Hallmark Star Andrew Walker (Unless You’re a Superfan)

If you’re a fan of Hallmark movies, then you’re likely (very) familiar with the work of Andrew Walker. One of the channel’s most prolific stars, it’s no secret that along with being a popular actor, he’s also a loving husband and father, as well as a proud Canadian who hails from Montreal. But what else do you know about him?

Did you know that he has family members who are also actors? Did you know he has a passion that has nothing to do with performing? How about the fact that he almost ended up in a very different career?

Keep reading to find out more about this Hallmark fan-favorite star!

Andrew Has ‘Left His Mark’ on Hallmark

Hallmark Andrew Walker

Longtime fans have very likely been watching Andrew since he first popped up on Hallmark, and in the time since, have seen him firmly establish himself as one of the channel’s leading men.

Indeed, “Walker has cemented himself as one of Hallmark Media’s biggest stars after making his network debut in 2012,” Us Weekly noted. “The Canadian actor first left his mark on viewers that year with A Bride for Christmas alongside Arielle Kebbel.”

Hallmark Arielle Kebbel and Andrew Walker in Hallmark’s “A Bride for Christmas”

“In the decade that’s followed, Walker has become a household name — especially when it comes to his holiday movies, including several projects with pal Nikki DeLoach like the Curious Caterer Mysteries,” Us added. “His work on the Three Wise Men trilogy, meanwhile, has made it so no Hallmark fan will forget his name.”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Three Wise Men and a Baby”

Beyond not being able (or willing) to forget his name, plenty of Hallmark fans love to find out tidbits of info about their favorite stars, including Walker.

For instance, check out these facts about the popular actor that you might not have known — unless you’re a superfan, of course!

1. He’s Related to Another Hallmark Star

“Tyler [Hynes] is my wife [Cassandra Troy’s] cousin,” Andrew told Us Weekly in February 2023 while mentioning his “Three Wise Men and a Baby” co-star. “We talk weekly. I’ve known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases when I first met my wife. So we have a deep, deep, deep appreciation for each other.”

2. His Sister Is an Actress, Aerial Dancer and Quantum Touch Therapist

Andrew and Tyler aren’t the only members of the family in show business. Andrew’s sister is JenniMay Walker, who is an actress as well as a “visual artist, aerial dancer, … singer, showgirl/performance artist, snowboarder and designer,” according to her LinkedIn profile. She also has certifications as a Reiki practitioner, Yoga teacher and Quantum Touch therapist.

3. His Acting Career Began Thanks to a School Teacher-Turned-Agent

“I got started in acting when I was in elementary school back in Montreal. I was in a lunch-time drama program, then my teacher started an agency and began sending me out for auditions,” Andrew told From the Desk. “My dad would take time off work to drive me downtown Montreal to audition, then I booked my first audition when I was 12 years old and I immediately became addicted to the industry.”

He added, “When I turned 20, I decided to jump in a car with a fellow actor friend of mine and drive to LA, that was 20 years ago.”

4. He Appeared on Teen TV Shows

Although Andrew is an established Hallmark star these days, his acting career first took off in the late ’90s when he appeared on the teen series “Student Bodies.” Produced in Montreal, the show featured fellow Canadian Katheryn Winnick, who you might recognize as Lagertha from “Vikings.”

Andrew also had roles on “Back to Sherwood” and “Radio Active” from 1998 to 2000, and just a month after moving to Hollywood, he landed gigs on “Maybe It’s Me” and “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.”

5. He’s Popped Up on Other Popular Shows Since

Of course, Andrew’s career didn’t slow down as he got older. Whether you realized it or not at the time, you might have spotted him as a guest star on “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY,” “ER,” “Reba,” “Without a Trace” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Play

6. He’s Quite a Cook

Andrew is not only a skilled actor, but he’s also a talented cook. In addition to occasionally seeing him on social media whipping up something tasty, you can also check out the star sharing his family’s recipe for Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Crumble.

7. He Co-Founded a Juice Company Named After His Son

Andrew’s love of food also branches into an appreciation for beverages and, in turn, a juice company called Little West, which the star co-founded and named after his son, West.

“In 2013, Andrew and his wife Cassandra Troy used the money they’d been saving for their wedding to open a tiny, 200 square-foot cold pressed juice bar,” according to the Little West website. “Originally called Clover Juice, Little West quickly became a leader in the premium beverage space, partnering with hotel groups, tech companies, and some of the best coffee brands in the country.”

8. He Comes from a Musical Family

“My family is super musical,” Andrew told FIRST for Women (via Yahoo Life) in December 2023. “My aunt was an elementary school music teacher. My uncle was one of Montreal’s top trumpet players. My cousin’s an opera singer. My other cousin was on Broadway.”

“My mom played piano all by ear, never read music,” he continued. “So we’d get together and it’d be a big singalong on New Year’s Eve.”

9. He Used to Be in a Rock Band

As for his own musical interests, Andrew told FIRST for Women (via Yahoo Life), “I used to dabble in music. I sang in a rock band when I was around 15 to 19 years old. It’s still a big piece of me. I love music.”

Oh, how we wish we had a video of Andrew singing in his band!

10. He Earned a Full Scholarship to Play Football in College

Although Andrew is now a successful actor, he might have ended up in a very different career. That’s because he played football while attending Vanier College in Montreal and even set five records during his time as a Vanier Cheetah, according to IMDb.

He also attended Boston College on a sports scholarship, per From the Desk. However, he unfortunately suffered an injury, which ended the possibility of a further football career.

11. He Has a Tattoo

Although you might not be able to spot it when Andrew is on-screen, he happens to have a rather prominent tattoo. Found on his upper right arm, it appears to be an artistic circular design with a red maple leaf inside, which is pretty perfect for this Canadian star.