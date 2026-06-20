From Parisian Romance to High-Seas Adventure, Hallmark Fans Can Enjoy a Day Full of Love Tomorrow — June 21

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Sunday, June 21. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” and “Reba,” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘A Ring By Spring’ – 7 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. CT

Play

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Business consultant Caryn Briggs (Rachel Boston) is still single at 30, but is in no rush to wed. She’s always been skeptical about marriage, thinking the commitment would mean throwing away her future. She has let a string of steady boyfriends get away in favor of her own freedom. When she attends a fundraising event with friends Gregg (Chad Krowchuk) and Stephanie (Ali Liebert), she playfully agrees to have her fortune read at a charity booth run by soothsayer Madame Rue (Stefanie Powers), who ominously predicts Caryn will have an engagement ring by spring, or she’ll never marry. Caryn doesn’t give much thought to Madame Rue’s fortune as she starts a new job with friendly, laid-back boss Tom Halsey (Kirby Morrow), with whom she has a lot in common. But when Stephanie and Gregg’s fortunes come true, Caryn worries she might be closer to a ring than she thought from her uptight boyfriend, Bryce (Chris Jacot).

With Caryn suddenly very nervous about an impending proposal, Bryce shocks her when he breaks up with her instead, claiming she isn’t marriage material. Finally faced with the truth, Caryn must admit to herself she needs to get over her fear of lifelong commitment. With spring approaching fast and no ring in sight, Caryn wonders if Madame Rue meant to doom her to a lifetime alone and must learn that the true sacrifice isn’t getting hitched, but giving up on a real, lasting love.

“A Ring By Spring” premiered on March 8, 2014.

‘Sailing Into Love’ – 9 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. CT

Play

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Biology teacher Claire is a bridesmaid and conducts a class on Blue Island. Claire takes action when she learns her former boyfriend works for the developer building a resort on Blue Island.

Starring Leah Renee and Chris McNally.

“Sailing Into Love” premiered on May 18, 2019.

‘A Picture of Her’ – 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT

Play

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Beth unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine’s cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo.

Starring Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes.

“A Picture of Her” premiered on March 25, 2023.

‘Missing the Boat’ – 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT

Play

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Strangers Kelly and Parker both end up on the same Italian cruise, but after missing the boat during a stop, they’re forced to team up and race across southern Italy to catch up.

Stars Emilie Ullerup and Kristoffer Polaha.

“Missing the Boat” premiered on January 31, 2026.

‘The Perfect Setting’ – 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT

Play

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): An aspiring jewelry designer returns to Belgium to visit her grandfather and hopefully win the Valentine’s Day Diamond Contest.

Starring Laci J. Mailey and David Elsendoorn.

“The Perfect Setting” premiered on January 25, 2025.

‘It Was Always You’ – 5 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. CT

Play

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Elizabeth’s engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancé’s free-spirited brother David returns home. David’s unexpected influence prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions.

Starring Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes.

“It Was Always You” premiered on February 27, 2021.

‘The Love Heist’ – 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT

Play

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Celebrity stylist Kayli must team up with hotel security chief Mills to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing on her watch before the Chicago Costume Gala.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca and Peter Porte.

“The Love Heist” premiered on June 20, 2026.

‘Savoring Paris’ – 10:34 p.m. ET / 9:34 p.m. CT

Play

Synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Disillusioned with her life, Ella embarks on a soul-searching journey to Paris where she navigates love, self-discovery and cheese amidst the enchanting backdrop of The City of Love.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Stanley Weber.

“Savoring Paris” premiered on June 8, 2024.