‘The Way Home’ Series Finale Sneak Peek Teases Heartbreak & Questions

After four seasons, the beloved Hallmark series “The Way Home” is coming to an end. The series finale is almost here. In anticipation of the last episode, a couple of sneak peek teasers have been dropped to get fans ready for what’s to come.

Jacob and Alice Arrive in 1926

The most recent episode ended with Elliot (Evan Williams) getting shot as he and Kat (Chyler Leigh) tried to prevent the infamous explosion at Lingermore. They failed.

Instead, Elliot’s mom, Tessa (Megan Follows), faced off with Inspector Cliff (Dan Jeannotte) and more cops. which led to a massive explosion as Kat dragged an injured Elliot out of the tunnels.

In a new series finale teaser, Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) climbs out of the pond, only to find Jacob (Spencer Macpherson) right behind her. Jacob’s freaking out, asking if they are in 1926, and Alice realizes that he knows something about the explosion, too.

Jacob and Alice discuss what each knows about the explosion. The more they talk, the more worried Jacob becomes, but Alice reassures him that the pond wouldn’t have brought them both there for no reason, and she’s right.

Suddenly, they see Kat with an injured Elliot. Jacob grabs Elliot and screams that they have to get him home. Alice hugs a terrified Kat as they watch Jacob and Elliot jump into the pond. Once Kat and Alice realize Elliot and Jacob are gone, they follow suit and jump.

However, Kat comes right back up. The pond didn’t take her anywhere, but it did take Alice, Elliot, and Jacob.

Kat Finds a Dazed and Confused Fern

The Hallmark clip isn’t the only one going around for “The Way Home” series finale. The TV Insider sneak peek features a frantic Kat finding Fern (Bianca Melchior) at the beach the morning after she wasn’t able to jump into the pond.

Fern’s very out of it and confused in the aftermath of the New Year’s Eve events. Kat’s desperately trying to get to Elliot, but the pond won’t take her back home.

Unfortunately for Kat, Fern is not helpful as her own heartbreak takes over. “Cliff was supposed to kiss me at midnight. Why didn’t he kiss me? You don’t stand a gal up like that, not on New Year’s Eve,” Fern expresses.

Kat tries to reassure her that Cliff could have gotten out of the tunnel before the explosion. Fern responds, “Of course he did, Kitty Kat. What goes in must come out, right? He and I, we get to grow old together.”

Then a body is found on the beach, leaving fans to wonder what happened to Elliot, and if the body is Cliff, Tessa, or someone else. Those questions will be answered when “The Way Home” series finale airs on June 21 at 9/8c on Hallmark.

Fans are not ready for the show to end. In fact, as “The Way Home” series finale nears, a petition to keep the show going has gained some serious traction. Leigh and “The Way Home” showrunner Alexandra Clarke have even rallied around it.