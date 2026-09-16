‘Dancing with the Stars’ Live Recap & Spoilers – Week 1 (Part 1)

“Dancing With the Stars” is back!
Instead of just one episode, the premiere will spread over two nights. And there will be an elimination on both nights, with the male celebrities going first, followed by the women on Wednesday. They are tasked with performing a song from the year they were born alongside their professional partners.
- Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik
- Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess
- Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten
- Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy
- Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach
- Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov
- Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart
- Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas
- Conner Leavitt & Adele Zaikman
- Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong
- Sarah Jane Nader & Hailey Bills
- Jackson Olson & Emma Slater
- Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson
- Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson
- Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa
- Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold
Judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough
Live Recap – Sept. 15
The group performance to kick things off was to Robyn’s 2010 song “In the Corner” featuring troupe members and pros.
“This season we’re back with one of the most anticipated casts ever,” host Julianne Hough said at the end. “I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to see them dance.”
Jackson & Emma
Song: Wannabe (Spice Girls)
Type of Dance: Cha Cha
Feedback: Derek said they had “high expectations” for all the celebrities, adding that Olson was a “natural-born performer.” However, they highlighted that his legs and footwork needed work.
Olsen came out in a sparkly Savannah Bananas outfit with a giant disco banana hanging from the ceiling.
- Carrie – 5
- Bruno – 5
- Derek – 5
FINAL SCORE – 15/30
Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess
Song: Are You Gonna Go My Way (Lenny Kravitz)
Type of Dance: Tango
- Carrie – 6
- Bruno – 6
- Derek – 5
FINAL SCORE – 17/30
Conner Leavitt & Adele Zaikman
Song: Whoomp! There It Is (Tag Team)
Type of Dance: Salsa
- Carrie – 4
- Bruno – 4
- Derek – 4
FINAL SCORE – 12/30
Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson
Song: Mr. Big Stuff (Jean Knight)
Type of Dance: Cha Cha
- Carrie – 4
- Bruno – 3
- Derek – 3
FINAL SCORE – 10/30
Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach
Song: Since U Been Gone (Kelly Clarkson)
Type of Dance: Tango
- Carrie – 7
- Bruno – 6
- Derek – 7
FINAL SCORE – 20/30
Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold
Song: I Like It, I Love It (Tim McGraw)
Type of Dance: Cha Cha
- Carrie – 6
- Bruno – 5
- Derek – 5
FINAL SCORE – 16/30
Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart
Song: Tell Her About It (Billy Joel)
Type of Dance: Quickstep
- Carrie – 6
- Bruno – 5
- Derek – 5
FINAL SCORE – 16/30
Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson
Song: Let’s Groove (Earth, Wind & Fire)
Type of Dance: Cha Cha
- Carrie – 7
- Bruno – 7
- Derek – 7
FINAL SCORE – 21/30
Who Was Eliminated?
Unfortunately, one person did have to say goodbye on the first night. And it was…..
Conner Leavitt