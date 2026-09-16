‘Dancing with the Stars’ Live Recap & Spoilers – Week 1 (Part 1)

“Dancing With the Stars” is back!

Instead of just one episode, the premiere will spread over two nights. And there will be an elimination on both nights, with the male celebrities going first, followed by the women on Wednesday. They are tasked with performing a song from the year they were born alongside their professional partners.

Here are all 16 couples:

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Conner Leavitt & Adele Zaikman

Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong

Sarah Jane Nader & Hailey Bills

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater

Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough

Live Recap – Sept. 15

The group performance to kick things off was to Robyn’s 2010 song “In the Corner” featuring troupe members and pros.

Play

“This season we’re back with one of the most anticipated casts ever,” host Julianne Hough said at the end. “I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to see them dance.”

Jackson & Emma

Song: Wannabe (Spice Girls)

Type of Dance: Cha Cha

Feedback: Derek said they had “high expectations” for all the celebrities, adding that Olson was a “natural-born performer.” However, they highlighted that his legs and footwork needed work.

Olsen came out in a sparkly Savannah Bananas outfit with a giant disco banana hanging from the ceiling.

Carrie – 5

Bruno – 5

Derek – 5

FINAL SCORE – 15/30

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

Song: Are You Gonna Go My Way (Lenny Kravitz)

Type of Dance: Tango

Carrie – 6

Bruno – 6

Derek – 5

FINAL SCORE – 17/30

Conner Leavitt & Adele Zaikman

Song: Whoomp! There It Is (Tag Team)

Type of Dance: Salsa

Carrie – 4

Bruno – 4

Derek – 4

FINAL SCORE – 12/30

Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson

Song: Mr. Big Stuff (Jean Knight)

Type of Dance: Cha Cha

Carrie – 4

Bruno – 3

Derek – 3

FINAL SCORE – 10/30

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Song: Since U Been Gone (Kelly Clarkson)

Type of Dance: Tango

Carrie – 7

Bruno – 6

Derek – 7

FINAL SCORE – 20/30

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Song: I Like It, I Love It (Tim McGraw)

Type of Dance: Cha Cha

Carrie – 6

Bruno – 5

Derek – 5

FINAL SCORE – 16/30

Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart

Song: Tell Her About It (Billy Joel)

Type of Dance: Quickstep

Carrie – 6

Bruno – 5

Derek – 5

FINAL SCORE – 16/30

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

Song: Let’s Groove (Earth, Wind & Fire)

Type of Dance: Cha Cha

Carrie – 7

Bruno – 7

Derek – 7

FINAL SCORE – 21/30

Who Was Eliminated?

Unfortunately, one person did have to say goodbye on the first night. And it was…..

Conner Leavitt