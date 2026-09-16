Can This Wild Plan Really Bury a ‘B&B’ Betrayal? Fans Are Already Begging for It to End

One night of passion is threatening to destroy two “The Bold and the Beautiful” marriages, and one character has proposed a shocking plan to keep the truth buried.

While the scheme could seemingly give everyone what they want, it would require an enormous lie and force one woman to make an unimaginable sacrifice. However, “The Bold and the Beautiful” fans already see plenty of ways it could end in disaster.

Read on to discover the wild plan that could change two “B&B” families forever.

Carter Proposes a Wild Solution to Steffy’s Pregnancy

As loyal “The Bold and the Beautiful” fans know, Steffy and Carter are holding onto a major secret. After both believed their respective marriages were over, they turned to each other for a night of passion.

Now, Carter is trying to work things out with his wife, Daphne, while Steffy is looking to mend fences with her husband, Finn. However, disaster has struck: Steffy has discovered that she is pregnant and is positive the baby cannot be her husband’s child.

Ever the problem-solver, Carter is convinced that Steffy should simply volunteer to serve as a surrogate for him and Daphne. That way, their indiscretion can remain buried while Carter and his wife finally welcome the baby they have always wanted.

However, will Steffy really be able to hand over her child that easily?

‘B&B’ Fans Say They Saw the Twist Coming

“The Bold and the Beautiful” fans had plenty to say about the storyline, with some expressing frustration over another potential paternity mystery.

“Really?? Why do we have to go through another who is the daddy storyline!! This is so ridiculous,” one viewer wrote.

“OMG, we are stunned. I mean no one saw it coming,” another fan joked.

“Stevie Wonder saw this coming,” someone else quipped.

Others questioned Carter’s motives and accused him of being more concerned about saving his marriage than Steffy’s feelings.

“Carter is so desperate to save his marriage to Daphne that he doesn’t even care how Steffy feels,” one viewer argued.

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“Carter is always ready to sleep with someone’s wife … I saw this coming a mile away,” another added.

However, not everyone placed the blame solely on Carter. One fan pointed to Steffy’s own complicated romantic history.

“Well, I guess it’s no different than Steffy going after or sleeping with men that were either taken or married over the years!!!” the viewer wrote. “It was just as much Steffy’s fault as it was Carter’s!”

Is Finn’s Painful Family History About to Repeat Itself?

Carter’s proposed ruse may sound like a convenient solution, but it could force Finn to unknowingly repeat one of the most painful chapters in his family’s history.

As fans may remember, Finn grew up believing he had been adopted. However, he eventually discovered that his adoptive father, Jack Finnegan, was actually his biological father. Jack had cheated on his wife, Li Finnegan, with Sheila Carter, resulting in Finn’s birth.

Jack then allowed Li to raise Finn without revealing that the child was the product of his affair. He kept the truth from his wife and son for years before the secret finally came to light.

One viewer immediately noticed the disturbing similarities between the two situations.

“OMG, remember how Li was unable to bear children,” the fan wrote. “She found out many years after adopting Finn that he was actually the result of an affair between her husband and another woman. She has never forgiven her husband. And no woman would expect her to. What a deceitful thing to do.”

If Carter’s plan succeeds, Daphne could unknowingly raise a child that is the product of her husband’s affair, just as Li raised Jack’s. Is history doomed to repeat itself, or will Steffy realize that Carter’s ruse would cause far more pain than it prevents?