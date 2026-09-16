Angie Katsanevas Reveals Who She Is Currently Closest to From the ‘RHOSLC’ Cast

Angie Katsanevas is revealing who she is closest to from the current “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast. Ahead of the season 7 premiere, the reality star shared insight into her friendships amongst the cast as the season progressed.

Angie Katsanevas Says She is Currently Closest to Heather Gay

Angie Katsanevas revealed that she is closest to Heather Gay from the “RHOSLC” season 7 cast. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Katsanevas was asked about her relationships with her cast members. When asked who she is currently closest to, she said, “I’m definitely closest with Heather [Gay] right now, I mean there’s really no question.”

Long-time fans of “RHOSLC” have seen Katsanevas and Gay’s friendship evolve throughout recent seasons of the show. The two, who have known each other since they were in high school, have had ups and downs during their time on the show together. After a rocky start to season 4, Katsanevas and Gay have moved forward and continue to share their strong friendship on and off the show.

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Fans may be shocked to hear Katsanevas say she is closest to Gay from the “RHOSLC” cast. In recent seasons, Katsanevas and Mary Cosby’s close friendship has been heavily highlighted.

While Katsanevas named Gay as her closest cast member, she showed that she and Cosby are still good. After speculation of a potential conflict between the two, Katsanevas stated that they are still on good terms. Specifically, when asked about unfollowing each other on Instagram, Katsanevas squashed those rumors. “I love Mary,” Katsanevas said. “I did not unfollow her, I did not remove her as a follower.”

Angie Katsanevas Shares Where She Stands With “RHOSLC” Cast Members After Filming Season 7

In addition to revealing who she is closest to, Angie Katsanevas also shared where she stands with most of her cast.

When discussing her friendship with Meredith Marks, Katsanevas detailed how she was able to move foward after recent seasons showed conflict between the two. Katsanevas said that they both realized, “what are we even fighting about anymore? Why are we still doing this?” She described how they both gave each other a chance and got to know each other. Katsanevas continued her support for Marks by sharing that she has a lot of respect for her. Last season of “RHOSLC” showed Katsanevas and Marks getting along and moving forward, and it seems that season 7 will be similar.

Katsanevas also provided an update on where she stands with Lisa Barlow. In comparison to Heather Gay, Katsanevas has a years-long friendship with Barlow prior to joining the show. Katsanevas teased that she and Barlow ended the season in a “positive place.” However, Katsanevas also mentioned that she has not heard from Barlow since filming the new season wrapped. While recent “RHOSLC” seasons showed Katsanevas and Barlow not getting along, Katsanevas still showed support for her friendship with Barlow. “I do love Lisa [Barlow] like a sister,” Katsanevas said.

Although “RHOSLC” focuses on the group dynamics amongst the cast, Katsanevas teased how this season will highlight the cast’s personal lives. In an interview with Byrdie, Katsanevas said that “there’s definitely a bigger focus this season on the women individually.” It looks like season 7 of “RHOSLC” will showcase dynamics between the cast, in addition to showing their personal lives like never before.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 7 premieres Wednesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.