Monica Garcia Shares What She’s Heard About Angie Katsanevas’ Divorce

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” are still processing the news that Angie Katsanevas and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, have reportedly ended their marriage after 27 years together. Now, just one day after the split made headlines, former cast member Monica Garcia is weighing in with what she says she’s heard about what may have led to the breakup.

During an appearance on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast, Garcia reacted to the reported separation and said what she’d been hearing closely matched what King had been told behind the scenes.

Garcia was a full-time snowflake holder for Season 4 and, despite having just a one-season run, she left her mark as one of the more controversial housewives. She exited the show after it was revealed that she ran the gossip account, “Reality Von Tease.” The social media account often ran negative stories about her RHOSLC cast members, making Garcia’s firing inevitable.

Monica Garcia Says She’s Heard the Same Story

As the conversation turned to Angie and Shawn’s reported split, King first addressed rumors that infidelity may have played a role.

“I didn’t hear about infidelity,” King said. “I mean, I didn’t hear it. I’m not saying it’s true or it’s not true; I didn’t hear that. I did hear that Shawn may allegedly feel that Angie K. has changed once she became a Housewife.”

Garcia quickly responded that the rumor sounded familiar.

“That’s exactly what I heard, too,” she said.

King then asked if Garcia meant Angie had become “unrecognizable.”

Garcia expanded on her response.

“Intolerable? Insufferable? Difficult?… out of touch with reality?” she said. “All consumed by the show, maybe? Look, Mother Mary said it best, baby girl. She said, ‘You’re letting this s**t get to your head.’ Mary said it. Mary has been telling her season after season, ‘You’re changing, you’re changing, you’re changing, you’re changing. I don’t recognize you. I don’t know this one. Where’s my old Angie friend?’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Yeah.”

Neither Garcia nor King claimed firsthand knowledge of the couple’s relationship, and both framed their comments as what they had heard.

The Reported Split Came Just One Day Earlier

The latest comments come after it was reported on July 20 that Angie and Shawn had reportedly separated after 27 years of marriage.

According to Page Six, multiple sources said the longtime couple are no longer together romantically after nearly three decades. Angie and Shawn married in 1999, share daughter Elektra, and built Utah-based Lunatic Fringe Salon into a successful business together.

As of publication, neither Angie nor Shawn has publicly addressed the reported split.

The timing has fueled even more speculation because RHOSLC Season 7 is currently filming. Bravo has not confirmed whether the reported separation will become part of the upcoming season’s storyline.

For now, Garcia’s remarks add another layer to a story that has quickly become one of the biggest talking points among RHOSLC fans, though only Angie and Shawn know what ultimately happened behind closed doors.