RHOSLC Star Angie K and Husband Shawn Trujillo Separate After 27 Years of Marriage

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” woke up to unexpected news on July 20 after Page Six reported exclusively that cast member Angie Katsanevas and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, have separated after 27 years of marriage.

The reported split arrives as Bravo cameras continue documenting the cast for Season 7, instantly raising questions about whether one of the franchise’s longest-running marriages could become one of the season’s biggest storylines.

According to Page Six’s exclusive report, multiple sources said the longtime couple are no longer together romantically after nearly three decades of marriage. The outlet reported that Angie and Shawn, who married in June 1999, share one daughter, Elektra, and built their successful Lunatic Fringe salon business together over the years.

Neither Katsanevas nor Trujillo has publicly commented on the report as of publication.

Angie K and Shawn Have Shared Much of Their Marriage With RHOSLC Fans

Since Angie joined RHOSLC as a full-time Housewife, viewers have watched large parts of her relationship with Shawn play out on screen.

The couple weathered one of the franchise’s most talked-about rumors during Season 4, when cast members questioned Shawn’s fidelity and even speculated about his sexuality. Both Angie and Shawn firmly denied the allegations throughout the season and later addressed them publicly, saying the rumors had taken a toll on their family.

Despite the scrutiny, the pair continued presenting a united front on the show, frequently appearing together at cast events and sharing scenes centered around both their marriage and their family life.

Away from Bravo, they also built a successful business together after launching Lunatic Fringe Salon in 1999. Over the years, the company expanded into multiple locations across several states, becoming one of Utah’s best-known salon brands.

Just over a year ago, Angie marked their anniversary with a heartfelt social media tribute, reflecting on more than two decades together.

What It Could Mean for RHOSLC Season 7

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The timing of the reported separation is particularly notable because “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” recently wrapped filming for Season 7.

Bravo has not announced a premiere date, but the upcoming season is expected to feature returning Housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Mary Cosby, Bronwyn Newport and Angie Katsanevas, along with newcomer Ashley Quai. Whitney Rose and Britani Bateman are also expected to appear in friend roles.

Whether the reported separation becomes part of Angie’s storyline remains to be seen.

Bravo has not commented on the report, and it is unclear whether the events surrounding the split were captured during filming or occurred after production wrapped.

For now, fans are waiting to see whether Angie or Shawn will publicly address the news themselves. Until then, the only confirmed reporting on the separation comes from Page Six’s exclusive report, while Bravo viewers await official word from the couple and any indication of how the development could factor into Season 7.