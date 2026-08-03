Is Electra Being Hypocritical? ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Weigh In

Electra Forrester’s latest confrontation with Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) has sparked a heated debate among “The Bold and the Beautiful” fans. After ending her relationship with Will, Electra (⁠Laneya Grace) was less than thrilled to discover he had already moved on, leading many viewers to question whether she was being fair or simply being a tad bit hypocritical. Read on to see why “B&B” fans are so divided.

Many ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Think Electra Is Being Hypocritical

The official “The Bold and the Beautiful” Instagram account recently shared a clip of Electra confronting Will over his kiss with Dylan (Sydney Bullock).

The tense exchange came just weeks after Electra ended their relationship following Will’s heated confrontation with RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti). During the altercation, Will attempted to punch RJ but accidentally struck Forrester patriarch Eric Forrester (John McCook) instead.

Electra also took issue with Will’s decision not to tell her that his family’s company, Logan, was launching a fashion line in direct competition with Forrester Creations. Believing she could no longer trust him, she ended the relationship.

However, after Will quickly moved on with Dylan, Electra confronted her ex over the kiss, leaving many viewers questioning whether she had a right to be upset after breaking things off herself.

One fan wrote, “Criticizing Will for kissing Dylan, and yet how many times has she kissed RJ???”

Another replied, “Will needs to remind her of that, but she’ll claw her way out of it with some excuse.”

Others also pointed to what they viewed as a double standard regarding violence.

“Dylan should be in HR getting Electra fired for assault. If RJ can manage to get somebody fired for an offsite altercation outside of work hours, Miss Electra can go too,” one viewer commented.

Another agreed, writing, “EXACTLY!!! Electra was so concerned about Will’s ‘violence’ but she’s bragging about slapping Dylan across the face?!? Please, writers, make this make sense.”

Some fans felt the issue extended beyond Electra herself.

“So it’s okay when Forresters hit people… but bad when they get smacked down,” one fan joked.

Another added, “All the hypocrisy from the Forresters is really showing lately.”

Other ‘B&B’ Fans Are Growing Tired of the Storyline

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While fans debated Electra’s actions, many admitted they’re simply ready for the storyline to come to an end.

“Electra is so exhausting. Move on, writers. I’m ready to switch off B&B,” one frustrated viewer wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Omgggggggg writers please wrap this up. Electra is exhausting.”

One fan admitted the storyline had completely changed their opinion of the character.

“Thank you!!! I used to like her and now they’re making me hate her! Enough with her already!” the viewer wrote.

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Others criticized the storyline as a whole.

“This is draining. She doesn’t want him, but no one else can have him,” one fan commented.

Another bluntly wrote, “This storyline is pure TORTURE.”

Others were equally critical.

“This was painful to watch. And I don’t mean because they were suffering, but because I was having to watch this dribble,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “This storyline is one of the worst storylines of B&B!!!”

Some ‘B&B’ Fans Think Will Should Move On

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While many viewers criticized Electra’s behavior, others focused on what they believe Will should do next.

Several fans argued that Electra gave up any claim to be upset when she ended the relationship.

“Electra, you told him never ever getting back together… right!!! You have no rights here. Sorry love. Will is free. Let’s move this along please,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “She really wants it both ways, this is crazy.”

One fan even suggested Electra was refusing to let Will move on emotionally.

“She’s keeping him an emotional hostage!” the viewer wrote.

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Others hope Will listens to those closest to him.

“I hope Wyatt reasons with Will enough for him to realize he needs to move on from her,” one fan commented.

Whether Electra is simply hurt, jealous, or being hypocritical remains up for debate. However, one thing was clear from the comment section: many “The Bold and the Beautiful” fans are ready for the storyline to move forward, even if they don’t all agree on who Will should end up with.