Bella Hadid Brings Effortless LA Style to Alo’s Pre-Fall 2026 Campaign

Bella Hadid is bringing her signature off-duty style to Alo’s latest campaign, serving as the face of the activewear brand’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection in a tribute to her hometown of Los Angeles.

The model and entrepreneur stars in a series of images captured by renowned fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with styling by Mimi Cuttrell. Shot across both natural and urban settings, the campaign reflects the laid-back yet energetic spirit of Los Angeles while showcasing Alo’s newest collection of elevated activewear.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Hadid brings an authentic connection to the campaign. The imagery blends quiet, intimate moments with sleek city backdrops, highlighting wellness, movement and everyday style.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized how important it is to create space for myself,” Hadid said in a press release. “Whether that’s slowing down, moving my body, or just taking a moment to reconnect, those little rituals have become such a big part of how I take care of myself. To me, that’s what wellness is all about, and it’s always been something I associate with Alo.”

A Collection Inspired by Everyday Wellness

Throughout the campaign, Hadid wears several pieces from Alo’s Pre-Fall collection, including the Airbrush Better Together Bra, Full Stride Micro Short, ALO Trail Sneaker and Accolade Shorts. She also models the Airlift Rebel Bra, High-Waist 7/8 Rebel Legging and Softsculpt Precision Tank, offering a mix of performance essentials designed for workouts and everyday wear.

The collection embraces Alo’s signature studio-to-street philosophy, pairing athletic performance with minimalist fashion. Neutral color palettes and versatile silhouettes allow the pieces to transition seamlessly from fitness routines to daily errands.

Getty Bella Hadid attends the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in Le Cannet, France.

Summer Nacewicz, Alo’s executive vice president of marketing and creative, said Hadid embodies the brand’s identity both on and off camera.

“Bella moves seamlessly between the worlds of fashion, wellness, and culture while remaining deeply connected to herself through it all,” Nacewicz said. “She represents the balance of strength, authenticity and effortless style that defines Alo.”

Bella Hadid Continues Expanding Her Brand

The campaign marks another major partnership for Hadid, who has expanded her career beyond the runway in recent years. Alongside modeling for luxury fashion houses and global campaigns, she launched her fragrance brand, Ôrəbella, in 2024, further establishing herself as an entrepreneur.

Known for blending high fashion with approachable street style, Hadid has become one of the industry’s most influential models. Her collaborations often reflect her interests outside of fashion, including wellness, horseback riding, and healthy living, making Alo a natural fit.

Getty Bella Hadid attends the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Beyond showcasing new apparel, the campaign reinforces Alo’s growing presence at the intersection of fashion and wellness. The brand has become a favorite among celebrities and fitness enthusiasts alike, building a reputation for combining technical performance with elevated everyday style. By partnering with Hadid, Alo continues to position itself as more than an activewear label, embracing a lifestyle centered on movement, balance, and self-care.