‘When Calls the Heart’ Costume Designer Shares Sneak Peeks of the Stars Looks Ahead of Season 14

“When Calls the Heart” Season 14 is officially in the works, Hearties! The Hallmark series began filming its 14th season today, Tuesday, August 4, 2026. And fans have already gotten a few fun glimpses at what’s coming thanks to costume designer Barbara Gregusova. She began sharing wardrobe fitting photos and videos last month (July 2026). Her posts gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the cast members getting ready to return to Hope Valley.

Honestly, there’s something extra exciting about seeing the stars back in costume after waiting for another season.

The series has been moving further into its 1920s timeline, which means the costumes have to continue to evolve along with the characters. Gregusova’s updates show that Season 14 will be no different, with some familiar faces getting new shoes and wardrobe pieces as they prepare to step back into their roles.

Hallmark has confirmed that “When Calls the Heart” will return with Season 14 in 2027, so there’s still a bit of a wait before fans can see the finished looks on screen.

Hallmark Kevin McGarry and Erin Krakow in “When Calls the Heart” Season 13, Episode 12

Pascale Hutton Shows Off in Red

Gregusova shared Season 14 costume sneak peeks featuring several familiar faces, including Pascale Hutton.

Hutton looked stunning in red as she showed off part of her new look, with Gregusova teasing fans with a pair of red heels. She captioned the post, “Second fitting of When Calls The Heart Season 14! Red heels… who could it be? (This one might be too easy;)”

Yep, it was pretty easy for longtime Hearties to figure out who those shoes belonged to.

Hutton plays Rosemary Coulter, so the red heels were a fun way to tease her return without giving away too much. Gregusova’s post also made it clear that the cast was already well into wardrobe preparations ahead of the start of filming.

Andrea Brooks also received an updated pair of shoes for the new season in another fitting post, showing that the costume changes aren’t limited to just one character.

Young actress Chloe McKinnon got her own moment, too. Gregusova shared a post showing her stepping into a new pair of Mary Jane shoes and captioned it, “Stepping into her new Mary Jane shoes for When Calls the Heart season 14…”

These might seem like small details, but they are part of what makes the behind-the-scenes costume updates so much fun. The characters have been living in this world for years now, and their clothing can change as the story and time period move forward.

More Season 14 Costume Sneak Peeks

Gregusova also shared a quick glimpse of Jacob Shoemay getting back into costume for Season 14.

Gregusova teased his Season 14 appearance with a post captioned, “Someone is back… who knows what When Calls the Heart season 14 has in store for him…”

Shoemay has appeared in previous seasons of “When Calls the Heart,” so his return is simply another familiar face fans can look forward to seeing when the series comes back.

It’s a fun little look at what’s ahead without giving anything away about his storyline in the new season.

And these are just a few of the costume updates Gregusova has shared. There are more photos and videos on her Instagram that aren’t featured here. So fans who want to see even more of the Season 14 wardrobe sneak peeks can head over to her page.

Then, on Thursday, July 30, Gregusova shared even more cast wardrobe teases. In a joint post with WCTH TV she reminded fans that filming was about to begin.

She captioned the post, “Not long now, #Hearties! Who else is counting down the days until filming begins? What BTS are you hoping for this season?”

Well, the countdown is officially over.

Production on Season 14 just began and is expected to continue through November 25. The new season is expected to premiere sometime in 2027, although Hallmark has not announced an exact release date yet.

The WCTH Season 14 Countdown is Officially Underway

With filming now beginning, it seems like the first round of Season 14 behind-the-scenes content is only the beginning.

Yep, Hearties can officially start counting down to another season in Hope Valley. Even if that countdown is going to be a long one.

The costume sneak peeks are also a fun reminder that there’s a lot that goes into getting the series ready before viewers ever see a new episode. From fittings and shoes to all of the other details that help bring the time period to life, the work has already been underway for weeks.

Let’s be real, seeing the series’ stars back in costume is exactly the kind of update fans have been waiting for. And it seems like Gregusova isn’t finished sharing those little glimpses just yet.

With filming now officially underway, Hearties will hopefully get plenty more behind-the-scenes photos and videos as the cast settles back into Hope Valley. Season 14 may still be months away from making its television debut. But the new season is finally starting to feel real.

For now, the updated “When Calls the Heart” costumes are giving fans another reason to look forward to what’s ahead.