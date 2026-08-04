Netflix Unveils Chilling First Look As One of Its All-Time Most Popular Shows Returns

Viewers have maintained a constant fascination with serial killers. There’s a reason why a show like “Criminal Minds” has been on the air for 19 seasons, with a 20th on the way.

Netflix has discovered that with its wildly popular “Monster” true-crime anthology series. The first season, which focused on murderous Jeffrey Dahmer, remains one of the streamer’s 10 most-watched series.

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has been racked up more than 1.031 billion hours, with total viewership exceeding 115.6 million. In fact, the series became the third series in Netflix history (and the second English-language series) to exceed a billion viewing hours.

Lizzie Borden

Netflix

Netflix has just unveiled the first images for the upcoming fourth season, “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.” As Netflix’s press release explains, the new season tells the true story of “how one young woman changed what the world believed a killer could be… all it took was an axe.”

Per the logline: “When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power, and revenge. The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don’t just shock the world — they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous and gloriously free.”

The First Female ‘Monster

Netflix Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden

Netflix released the first photos from the upcoming series, with the first-ever female “monster” played by Ella Beatty.

“I am so excited for viewers to experience our exploration of Lizzie Borden’s story and the questions that her life animates to this day,” Beatty tells Tudum.

“It has been a dream come true to investigate this complicated person’s psychology and to examine an American crime that feels almost mythic in proportion,” she adds. “This season gives us our first female Monster and delves into female rage and repression which I’ve found to feel strikingly relevant, and I cannot wait to share it with the world.”

An Extensive Search

Beatty was cast in the leading role after an extensive search by series producers Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.

Beatty was not unknown to the pair; she’d previously appeared in Murphy’s “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.”

Beatty’s credits also include director Mary Bronstein’s Oscar-nominated film “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” with the first photo from the new series featuring her character’s blood-spattered visage.

The Supporting Cast

In addition to Beatty, the series has also assembled a first-rate supporting cast.

Vicky Krieps (“Phantom Thread,” “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”) will play Bridget Sullivan, the Bordens’ live-in maid.

Netflix Vicky Krieps as Bridget Sullivan

“Sons of Anarchy” alum Charlie Hunnam (who played the titular killer in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”) portrays Andrew Borden, Lizzie’s father.

Netflix Oliver Spenceman as Stephen and Charlie Hunnam as Andrew Borden

Rebecca Hall (“Christine,” “Passing”) is Abby Borden, Lizzie’s stepmother.

Netflix Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden

Billie Lourd (“American Horror Story,” “The Last Showgirl”) has been cast as Emma, Lizzie’s older sister.

Finally, Jessica Barden (“Dune: Prophecy”) will be playing Nance O’Neil, an actor friend of Lizzie’s.

When Will the New Season Debut?

“Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” will premiere September 17 on Netflix.