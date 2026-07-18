Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Returns to Los Angeles in 2026

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially returning in 2026, but the Angels will be leaving New York City behind.

Victoria’s Secret announced on July 16 that its next runway show will take place in Los Angeles. The brand also revealed the first model confirmed to participate in the highly anticipated event.

Although the exact date, performers and viewing details remain under wraps, the announcement offers fans their first preview of what to expect when the famous fashion show returns. Here is everything currently known about the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Where Will the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Take Place?

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be held in Los Angeles after two consecutive years in New York City.

“The wait is over, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back!” the brand announced on Instagram. “This year, we’re taking the show on the road to the birthplace of glamour, stardom, and icons.”

Victoria’s Secret described Los Angeles as the “City of Angels,” making the California destination a fitting location for a runway known for its elaborate Angel wings.

The 2025 fashion show took place at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, New York.

When Is the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

The official date has not been revealed.

Both the 2024 and 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows took place in mid-October, suggesting that the 2026 event could follow a similar schedule. However, Victoria’s Secret has not confirmed whether the show will return in October or move to another month.

Additional details about the date and venue are expected to be announced closer to the event.

The Fashion Show Returned After a Six-Year Hiatus

Getty Barbie Ferreira walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show originally ran from 1995 until 2018 before the company canceled it in 2019.

According to NPR, the cancellation followed criticism surrounding the brand’s limited representation as the fashion industry faced growing conversations about body positivity, transgender rights and inclusion.

The company announced the fashion show’s return in May 2024 and promised an updated event that would combine its signature glamour, wings and musical performances with its changing values.

The 2024 show marked the event’s first traditional runway production in six years. It featured Gigi, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Kate Moss and Tyra Banks, who returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway for the first time since 2005.

The show also featured an all-women musical lineup with performances from LISA, Tyla and Cher.

Who Will Perform in 2026?

Victoria’s Secret has not announced the performers for the 2026 show.

Live music has traditionally been a major part of the event, with artists performing as models walk the runway. Recent shows have emphasized women performers, including Cher and Missy Elliott.

The brand has not revealed whether the 2026 show will continue that approach or feature a different musical format.

How Can Fans Watch the Show?

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Official streaming information has not been announced.

The 2024 show streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Victoria’s Secret’s social media platforms. Subsequent shows have also been made available online in real time.