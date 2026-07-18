Jim Parsons Reveals the Surprising Secret He Kept Hidden During ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Throughout the course of 12 seasons of “The Big Bang Theory,” it was easy to assume that Jim Parsons was living the dream.

After all, he was the breakout character on a beloved and highly rated TV sitcom with a rabid fanbase. He was also one of television’s best-paid actors — and, for four consecutive years from 2015 until 2018 the highest-paid actor on TV.

He Was Keeping a Secret From Everyone

In a new interview, Parsons acknowledges that from the outside looking in he had it made. However, the one person who didn’t feel that way was him.

During a recent appearance on the “All Out with Jon Dean” podcast, Parsons opens up about the deep unhappiness he was feeling at a time when he should have been celebrating.

“I look back now and realize that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable,” Parsons tells Dean in the interview, via Deadline. “I was not happy. I was stressed.”

He Felt Consumed By Work

In crafting his portrayal of nerdy genius Sheldon Cooper, Parsons threw himself into the role. Looking back, he’s come to realize he probably went overboard.

“I felt that there was so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking, discipline and whatever,” he says.

“Maybe to a degree that was true,” he adds. “I don’t know. I can’t say because that’s how I was.”

He Became Obsessive About His Job

When Dean asks Parsons says he would ever return to a role that demanded as much as Sheldon, Parsons said he wouldn’t take “any amount of money” to go through that again.

“It translated in part into a work ethic, but it was really just obsessive behavior basically,” he said.

“Yes, I was disciplined. Yes, I had a good work ethic, but a lot of it was because it was kind of OCD in nature,” he reveals. “I had a list of things basically in my head that I had to get done in order to be comfortable and know that I could do my job right, which I don’t think was true.”

His Relationship with Sheldon is ‘Evolving’

It’s been seven years since “The Big Bang Theory” has ended its run, allowing Parsons the opportunity to take on other roles that put some distance between him and the character he played for all those years.

Despite the time that’s passed, he admits that the public stills sees him as Sheldon, a perception that “is not going away.” However, he also feels that his own relationship to his beloved character has been “evolving” as of late.

“It gets better all the time. What I feel is better, what I feel is healthier,” he shares.

“I wouldn’t be where I am right now if I hadn’t have had that time of life,” he adds, “and the somewhat self-tortured nature of it was part of it.”

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