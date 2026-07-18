Everything to Know About Naomi Osaka’s 3-Year-Old Daughter, Shai

Naomi Osaka’s daughter, Shai, has inspired a new chapter in the tennis champion’s life and career.

Naomi welcomed her first child in July 2023 with her former boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

Since becoming a mother, Naomi has spoken openly about balancing parenthood with her return to professional tennis. She will share more of that experience in the Tubi documentary “Naomi Osaka: The Second Set.”

“I have multiple identities. My return to the sport is a love letter for moms,” Naomi said in the documentary’s trailer. “Some people say she ended my career, but for me, it feels like she started my career.”

Here is everything to know about Naomi and Cordae’s daughter, Shai.

Shai Was Born in July 2023

Naomi announced her pregnancy in January 2023 by sharing an ultrasound image on Instagram.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion explained that taking time away from tennis gave her a renewed appreciation for the sport. She also looked forward to having her child watch her compete one day.

Naomi returned to training shortly after welcoming Shai. Six weeks after giving birth, she shared videos of her workouts as she prepared to return to professional competition.

Her Name Means “God’s Gift”

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Cordae publicly revealed their daughter’s name during a performance at the Calgary Stampede in July 2023.

“My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai,” he told the audience.

Naomi later explained the significance of the name during the 2023 US Open. “Shai means God’s gift,” she told ESPN. “I wanted her to feel like she was a gift to me and her dad.”

Naomi and Cordae Protect Shai’s Privacy

Although Naomi has shared glimpses of motherhood on social media, she and Cordae have largely kept Shai’s face out of the public eye.

Naomi introduced her daughter on Instagram shortly after her birth. One photo showed Shai wearing a white onesie covered with tennis-inspired designs.

The post also included pictures from Naomi’s pregnancy and time in the hospital. However, she later deleted it from her account.

Naomi Wants to Make Her Daughter Proud

Before Shai’s birth, Naomi told People that she wanted to become the best version of herself.

“I’ve never been a mother before, so I’m taking it day-by-day,” she said, adding that she wanted to be someone her child would be proud of.

Motherhood also changed how Naomi viewed her tennis career. Instead of seeing Shai as the reason her career paused, Naomi credited her daughter with giving it a renewed purpose.

Shai was expected to attend her first tennis match at the 2025 US Open. Naomi admitted that she did not know how her daughter would react from the stands or how loudly she would cheer.

Her Parents Split in January 2025

Getty Pardison Fontaine and Cordae at the event.

Naomi and Cordae began dating in 2019 before announcing their breakup in January 2025. They confirmed the end of their relationship approximately 18 months after welcoming Shai.

“There’s no bad blood at all,” Naomi wrote when announcing their split on Instagram Stories. She added that she was grateful their paths crossed because her daughter was her “biggest blessing.”