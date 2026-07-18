Abby Elliott Files for Divorce Years After ‘Really Beautiful’ Traditional Proposal

“The Bear” actress Abby Elliott filed for divorce from her husband, producer Bill Kennedy, after 10 years of marriage. Elliott listed the separation date as July 8, and the reason for the split is “irreconcilable differences,” in documents acquired by TMZ.

Elliott filed for joint legal and physical custody of their two children and spousal support and also requested that he pay her legal fees.

The Couple Met on the Set of ‘Sex Ed’

Getty Bill Kennedy, Abby Elliott, Ray Santiago, Haley Joel Osment, Isaac Feder, Abbe Meryl Feder, Castille Landon, Kelly Gray, Ally Rahn, and Julia E. King attend the “Sex Ed” New York Premiere at the AMC Empire 25 theater.

The estranged couple first met on the set of “Sex Ed,” which she starred in with Glen Powell, Haley Joel Osment and Lorenza Izzo. The two married after a year and a half in New England, and Elliott gave birth to two children during their 10-year run. Abby says that he proposed to her in their apartment and got down on one knee. They also had a traditional church ceremony.

Bill Kennedy Planned a Romantic Surprise Proposal

Getty Abby Elliott and Bill Kennedy attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Abby shared details of their sweet engagement with The Knot and said that her producer ex devised a scheme to get her to leave the house long enough so a friend could decorate the apartment. Kennedy asked her to come meet him for a drink, but she noticed that he was checking his phone the entire time and became curious.

He apologized for not giving her his full attention, but she was happy it was divided later. Abby initially wanted to meet at the bar, but he was insistent that they should order in so he could surprise her with the proposal.

Once they returned home, she opened the door, which revealed an apartment decorated with fragrant flowers and beautiful candles. The actress described the proposal as “really beautiful” and “traditional.” She said his proposal was simple, but also “lovely and wonderful.”

The couple had a houseguest staying with them at the time who was able to let the flower arranger in to decorate the apartment and light the candles. She also received his grandmother’s ring in another nod to tradition, and they immediately went to dinner at the Beatrice Inn in the West Village.

It was their favorite restaurant at the time, and when they arrived, both of their parents and her sister were sitting at the table. Kennedy also asked her father for permission before proposing.

The Couple Celebrated With a ‘Pre-Honeymoon’ in Italy

While the proposal itself was very romantic, the couple kept their engagement photos low-key and stuck to selfie-style shots on Instagram. They did, however, celebrate their engagement on a trip to Italy for what they called a “pre-honeymoon” trip.

The couple has not frequently been in the press for marital troubles, and Elliott is well known for her work on the hit FX show “The Bear.” It just wrapped up its fifth season and has won 21 Primetime Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG and Critics’ Choice Awards. She has also frequently appeared on “SNL” during her career and in many TV series and movies, including “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Better Off Single” and “No Strings Attached.”

Elliott has not yet commented publicly on her divorce, but more details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.