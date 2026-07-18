Anne Hathaway Reflects on Becoming Pregnant at 43

Anne Hathaway is opening up about the joy of expecting her third child.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the actress reflected on becoming pregnant at 43 and shared how grateful she and her husband, Adam Shulman, feel as they prepare to welcome another baby into their family.

The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Anne Hathaway Says Her Family Feels ‘Overjoyed’

While speaking with Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of “The Odyssey” on July 14, Hathaway explained why she previously referred to her pregnancy as a “buzzer-beater” during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“We just decided to see where life took us,” Hathaway said. “We’re overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this, and certainly not when you want it—sometimes not ever.”

The actress added that she and Shulman consider the pregnancy a blessing and do not take the experience for granted.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: (L-R) Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Charlize Theron attend the world premiere of “The Odyssey” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Hathaway Announced Her Pregnancy in June

According to People, Hathaway announced she was expecting her third child in an Instagram video shared on June 19. The video featured the actress wearing a flowing white dress as she debuted her baby bump.

A source later told People that Hathaway has remained focused on her family while balancing a busy year professionally.

“She’s grateful for where she is in her career and for the opportunity to be part of a film that means so much to so many people,” the source said.

The Actress Is Looking Ahead to Baby No. 3

Although Hathaway has not revealed the baby’s sex, she recently spoke with People about her favorite part of being a “boy mom.”

“I’m a tomboy! I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion,” Hathaway said, joking that she always has to be ready for an impromptu game of basketball or a toy flying her way before breakfast.

As Hathaway celebrates the upcoming arrival of her third child, audiences can also see her starring in “The Odyssey,” which arrived in theaters on July 17.