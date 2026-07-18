Prince Harry Gives Updates On Family Reunion In New York Following UK Trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, recently enjoyed a visit back home in the UK. It was known that they were to have a private reunion with King Charles III, the first since 2022, but no information or photos came from that meeting.

During a surprise appearance at the Time100 Sports Gala in New York City on Thursday night, the Duke of Sussex offered guests updates on his family. A source told Page Six that Prince Harry, 41, was overheard telling guests at the gala that his father, King Charles, who has been battling cancer since 2024, was “doing great.”

Getty King Charles III (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The insider also overheard Prince Harry say to guests that his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children are “happy” to be home in Montecito, California following their UK trip.

“The kids are growing like weeds,” Harry reportedly told a guest.

Meanwhile, earlier that evening while in the red carpet, the royal told Page Six that he was “of course” upset that England lost to Argentina 1-2 in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

The Invictus Games & ‘The Power Of Sport’

Getty Prince Harry & Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

During the sports gala, the Duke of Sussex took to the stage to offer a speech about the upcoming Invictus Games to be held in 2027. The prince launched the games in 2014 to offer a multi-sport event for wounded military service veterans.

“It’s truly an honor to be here tonight to celebrate the power of sport,” his speech began. “I don’t just mean the big wins and historic moments. I mean the tough losses, the sacrifices, the moments that no one ever sees.”

“Sport is where you first felt the essence of teamwork and community. It shaped your discipline, your drive and your very identity. It taught you to revel in the challenges and the joy of overcoming or defining the odds,” the royal added.

“For many of you, sport shaped who you became. For me, sports instilled essential core values from a very young age. But it didn’t shape my identity as a young man; the British army did,” Prince Harry explained, saying how “lost” he felt when he hung up his uniform. However, he turned to sports to help him cope.

“Sport isn’t just entertainment and competition; sport is medicine,” The Duke of Sussex said.

The event saw the most influential athletes in global sports united on Thursday, including NBA legend LeBron James, Olympic ice skater Alysa Liu, NFL icon Russell Wilson, alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, “DWTS” pro Witney Carson and more.

Trip To New York Following UK Visit

The sports event followed Prince Harry’s reunion with his estranged family in the UK. Initially, he traveled alone after he was denied taxpayer-funded security to cover them.

However, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Sussexes and the children at their private residence, Highgrove House. This marked the first time Charles has seen his grandchildren since 2022.