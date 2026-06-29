Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Children’s Reunion With King Charles Faces a Major Obstacle

King Charles‘ long-awaited reunion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could be in jeopardy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned to bring their children to the United Kingdom for the first time since 2022 while Harry participated in events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

However, new reports indicate the trip is now uncertain, raising questions about whether the King will get the chance to see his grandchildren after all.

King Charles’ Reunion With Archie and Lilibet Could Be Called Off

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The planned visit was expected to include private time between King Charles and Harry’s family.

Although Archie and Lilibet were not scheduled to appear at any public engagements, the trip would have given them an opportunity to spend time with their grandfather, whom they have seen only a handful of times.

A palace source told People that the King had offered the family accommodations at a royal residence during the visit, although the offer had not yet been accepted.

The trip also would have marked Archie and Lilibet’s first visit to Britain since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Charles has reportedly met Lilibet only once, during a “fantastic visit” in 2022.

Harry and the King have reunited during several of Harry’s previous trips to Britain, including a September 2025 meeting at the King’s London residence while Harry attended the WellChild Awards and Invictus Games events.

Although no reunion had been officially confirmed, it was widely expected that the monarch would privately spend time with Harry, Meghan and their children if the trip moved forward.

Prince Harry’s Security Concerns Put the Family Visit in Doubt

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The Guardian reported that a source close to Harry said the family’s plans changed after the government allegedly declined his request for police protection outside royal residences.

“Their plans to see family, friends and visit various charitable causes close to the duke’s heart pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour,” the source said.

According to the source, Harry is continuing to explore every possible option to safely bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to Britain.

“He’s looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they’re on the ground. If he can find a way to do that he will.”

The source added that Harry remains determined to protect his children from photographers.

“The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi wherever they go from the moment they step off the plane,” the source said. “He won’t put his children through that.”

The Telegraph later reported that Harry is reconsidering the visit after learning his request for taxpayer-funded police protection had been denied.

Security has remained Harry’s biggest concern since he stepped back from royal duties.

After losing his legal appeal over government-funded security earlier this year, Harry told the BBC he does not currently believe it is safe to bring his family back to Britain.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he said.

He also reflected on what Archie and Lilibet are missing.

“The things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything,” Harry said. “I miss the U.K., I miss parts of the U.K., of course I do. I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Invictus Games Events Were Expected to Bring Harry Back to Britain

The proposed visit centered on Harry’s work with the Invictus Games Foundation.

He is expected to take part in exhibition events at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre to officially launch the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan also planned to attend private meetings with the Invictus Games Foundation at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

While Archie and Lilibet were not expected to participate in any public appearances, the visit would have combined Harry’s charitable work with a rare opportunity for his children to reconnect with family in Britain.

For now, that reunion remains uncertain as Harry continues weighing whether he can safely bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet back to his homeland.