Iconic Sitcom Actress Passes at 86 & Tributes Pour In — ‘She Was Just Wonderful’

A bona fide icon of British television has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Dame Penelope Keith was an actress known best for her role in various British sitcoms. However, she also worked as a presenter, and was active in film, radio, and stage, as well as television.

Much-loved Keith was born on April 2, 1940, in the town of Sutton, in Surrey, England. Her exact date of death hasn’t yet been released.

In a statement to The Standard, Keith’s family said, “We are deeply saddened to announce that Dame Penelope Keith died peacefully whilst living with cancer at her home in Surrey where she had lived for more than 50 years.”

The statement concluded, “The family is grateful for the care and support she received throughout her treatments, and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Keith leaves behind an entertainment legacy that will live on forever.

Penelope Keith Starred in Some Hugely Popular Sitcoms

Getty Penelope Keith after she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2014.

The wonderful Penelope Keith’s filmography ensures she will never be forgotten by British fans and those viewers who watched her iconic sitcoms across the pond in the United States.

Her most memorable roles undoubtedly came in the sitcoms “The Good Life” (known as “Good Neighbors” in America), in which she played Margo Leadbetter, and “To the Manor Born,” in which she played Audrey fforbes-Hamilton.

However, she also made notable appearances in other shows. They included the likes of espionage series “The Avengers,” children’s storytelling show “Jackanory,” comedy sketch show “The Morecambe & Wise Show,” children’s series “Tickle on the Tum,” drama series “Death Comes to Pemberley,” and children’s series “Woof!”

Movie-wise, her credits included 1970’s comedy “Every Home Should Have One,” 1973’s crime thriller “Penny Gold,” 1974’s mystery film “Ghost Story,” 1976’s drama “Seven Nights in Japan,” 1978’s spoof comedy “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” and 1981’s D.H. Lawrence biopic “Priest of Love.”

For her contributions to entertainment and charity, Keith was also made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014.

As news of Keith’s passing began circulating online, tributes to her started flooding in on various social media platforms.

Tributes Poured in Following the News of Keith’s Passing

When British radio station Smooth Radio shared the news of Penelope Keith’s passing on their Instagram account, many of their 635,000 followers headed to the comments section to express their sadness and pay their respects.

One follower wrote, “God bless you Penelope, thank you for bringing Agatha Rasin to life, for all the laughs you’ve given us on The Good Life. You will be sorely missed😢❤️💐.”

Another follower said, “So sad Penny has gone..great actress, funny lady RIP 😞🕊️🤍✨.”

Someone else commented, “Oh no not Penelope 😢 brilliant actress she was just wonderful. RIP Dame Penelope Keith 🙏 💔.”

Finally, an Instagram user noted, “Ahhhh Margo in “ The Good Life “ RIP ❤️.”

Tributes also poured in on X. Under the Daily Mail’s post about Keith’s passing, an X user said, “Sad news. Penelope Keith was one of those classic British TV figures who defined an era of comedy and charm.”

Someone else on X wrote, “May her soul rest in peace and her family be comforted.”

Keith leaves behind her husband, Rodney Timpson, a former detective who also became her manager, and their two adopted sons. She will be greatly missed.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to Dame Penelope Keith’s family and friends at this upsetting time. May she rest in eternal peace.

Dame Penelope Keith’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.