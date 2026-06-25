Grammy Award-Winning Lead Singer of Influential Jazz-Rock Band Passes at 84 — Tributes Pour In

The Grammy Award-winning lead singer and songwriter of the highly influential jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears has passed away.

British-Canadian star David Clayton-Thomas, 84, was born on September 1941 in Surrey, England. He died on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Clayton-Thomas sang and wrote songs for American band Blood, Sweat & Tears in two main periods. The first was from 1968 until 1972. The second was from around 1975 until 2004 (with some gaps and variations in his role).

He is known best for writing the band’s biggest single, “Spinning Wheel,” which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in July of 1968.

Clayton-Thomas also led the band to Grammy success, as their self-titled second album won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1970.

His publicist, Eric Alper, announced the sad news of his passing on both his official website and his X account.

David Clayton-Thomas Had a ‘Powerhouse Voice’

Getty David Clayton-Thomas (kneeling front left) with Blood, Sweat & Tears in 1971.

Publicist Eric Alper wrote a long statement announcing the passing of his client and friend David Clayton-Thomas.

It began, “David Clayton-Thomas, the Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer and songwriter whose powerhouse voice propelled Blood, Sweat & Tears to the summit of popular music, died peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. He was 84.”

Alper went on to describe the singer-songwriter as follows: “One of the most recognizable voices of his generation, Clayton-Thomas sang the hell out of every song he touched, soaring and sunny one moment, a deep and somber shade of blue the next. Over a career that carried him from the streets of Toronto to the stage at Woodstock and beyond, he sold more than 40 million records and helped shape the very sound of jazz-rock.”

After further words of praise and recognition of his achievements, Alper concluded his statement by saying, “David Clayton-Thomas is survived by his daughters, Ashleigh Clayton-Thomas and Christine Graham. A memorial concert celebrating his life and music will be held at a later date, with proceeds benefiting Peacebuilders Canada, the cause so close to his heart. He leaves behind one of the most extraordinary voices in the history of Canadian music, and a legacy that secures his place among the finest vocalists this country has ever produced.”

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Tributes Poured in for Clayton-Thomas

As the news of David Clayton-Thomas’ passing began to circulate online, tributes began pouring in for the late star.

On X, underneath Eric Alper’s post about the news, one X user wrote, “He was special and I’m so glad he gave us his voice with so many great songs.”

Another individual on the platform commented, “Oh dear. RIP David. The Voice. 🙏”

Someone else described Clayton-Thomas as, “Definitely a true legend.”

Finally, one upset fan simply said, “Oh no…”

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of David Clayton-Thomas at this upsetting time. May he rest in eternal peace.

David Clayton-Thomas’ discography and personal info was courtesy of Discogs.