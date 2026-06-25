‘Star Wars’ & ‘Star Trek’ VFX Guru Passes at 77 — Tributes Pour In

A brilliant creative mind responsible for some of the great special effects in “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” has passed away, leaving the two fandoms, and many others, in mourning.

American Jeff Olson, 77, was born in either 1948 or 1949 (his exact date of birth is not disclosed), and passed away on June 21 this year.

Olson is known best for his work on 1994’s “Star Trek: Generations,” 1996’s “Star Trek: First Contact,” 1999’s “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” and 2009’s “Star Trek.” However, there was a lot more to his repertoire than those four iconic movies.

He also contributed significantly to the likes of 1982’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” 1986’s “Howard the Duck,” 1988’s “Caddyshack II,” “Willow,” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” 1989’s “Ghostbusters II,” 1990’s “Die Hard 2” and “Back to the Future Part III,” 1991’s “Backdraft,” 1995’s “Congo,” 2002’s “Signs,” 2006’s “Eragon” and “Poseidon,” 2007’s “Rush Hour 3” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,” and 2011’s “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”

As an actor, Olson appeared as an uncredited pod race spectator in Jabba the Hutt’s private box in the aforementioned “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.”

Industrial Light & Magic, the motion picture visual effects studio founded by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, announced Olson’s sad passing on social media.

Industrial Light & Magic Call Jeff Olson ‘Committed’ & ‘Kind’

The official Instagram account of Industrial Light & Magic shared four pictures of Jeff Olson with its 238,000 followers.

In the first picture, Olson is smiling for the camera. In the second and third pictures, he is hard at work. The fourth and final image shows him eating lunch next to a life-sized model of “Star Wars” favorite Yoda.

The post’s caption reads, “The ILM community is heartbroken to lose our dear friend and former colleague Jeff Olson. Over nearly 25 years with the company, Jeff worked as a modelmaker, model supervisor, and visual effects producer on many classic projects, from Willow and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? to Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

It concludes, “His career spanned momentous change in the art form and industry, and no matter the techniques employed on a given show, Jeff was always committed to the team, leading his crews with humor and kindness.”

Those familiar with Olson’s work flocked to the comments section to pay tribute to him.

Fans Mourn Olson’s Passing — ‘He Will Be Missed’

As news of Jeff Olson’s passing began to circulate online, movie fans started paying their respects to him en masse.

One Instagram user said, “RIP. He’s so recognisable as a key part of the team that delivered The Phantom Menace. I remember his apprehensive look when George started plotting out the storyboards.”

Another “Star Wars” fan wrote, “A familiar face when I watch behind the scenes on Star Wars. He will be missed 😢.”

Someone else said, “Grateful for his contributions and legacy.”

Finally, one person commented, “Very sorry to hear this. Truly a great loss to the community. My prayers to his family and friends. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Per Variety, Olson leaves behind his wife, Kathleen Limburg, two children and grandchildren.

We’d like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Jeff Olson at this upsetting time. Moreover, we hope he rests in eternal peace.

Jeff Olson’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.